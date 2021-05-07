Fin and Feather hosting Shotgun Shooting Class
The Fin and Feather Club is sponsoring a Shotgun Shooting Class at 5:30 p.m., May 25, at the skeet range. Participants are asked to bring a shotgun, a box of No. 8 or 9 shells, and eye and hearing protection. The instructors for the course will be Bruce Krieger (757-2279) and Dan Englehardt (231-510-1003). There is no charge for the class. For more information call the instructor.
New for 2021: pheasant hunting license
The $25 license is required for all pheasant hunters 18 and older who are planning to hunt pheasants on any public land in the Lower Peninsula or on lands enrolled in the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ Hunting Access Program.
People who do not need the pheasant license include: private-land pheasant hunters statewide and those hunting on public lands in the Upper Peninsula, lifetime license holders, hunters 17 and younger, and individuals only hunting pheasant at a game bird hunting preserve.
The new law requiring the public-land pheasant hunting license has a sunset date of Jan. 1, 2026. The license is on sale now at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses or over the counter at license retailers. Hunters must have a 2021 base license to purchase the 2021 pheasant license.
Money from the new license will be placed into an account to be used only for the purchase and release of live pheasants on state-owned public lands with suitable pheasant habitat. Information about pheasant hunting regulations, pheasant releases and season dates will be in the 2021 Hunting Digest, which will be available around July 1 at license agents and at Michigan.gov/DNRDigests.
Visit Michigan.gov/SmallGame for more small game hunting information and to subscribe to small game hunting updates.
Note: The free pheasant endorsement required in 2019 and 2020 has been discontinued and is no longer required for hunters pursuing pheasants.