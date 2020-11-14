Evergreen Evangelical Covenant hosting pick-up hunters dinner
BRANCH — Evergreen Evangelical Covenant Church is hosting its annual Hunters Dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14.
The church has traditionally served a dinner, having done so for more than 50 years. However, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the dinner will be pick-up/drive-through only. Those who want to have the dinner will be greeted at their vehicle, an order will be taken and food will be brought out.
The dinner will consist of John’s Famous BBQ chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, baked beans, a roll and apple pie. The cost is $10 for adults (for a half chicken) and children 10 and under are $5 (for a quarter chicken).
The church is located at 7396 S. Evergreen Road, Branch.
Want your deer tested for CWD? Here’s how
Deer check station locations and hours and days of operation will be reduced in 2020 to prevent unnecessary risk to hunters and Department of Natural Resources staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing will continue free of charge for all deer harvested in southern Jackson, southern Isabella and western Gratiot counties, and from the core CWD surveillance area in the Upper Peninsula (portions of Dickinson, Menominee and Delta counties) from now until Jan. 4.
In addition, deer heads from counties where CWD has been detected (Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kent and Montcalm) will be accepted for testing at no charge Nov. 15-18.
The DNR has partnered with U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved labs to accept hunter-harvested deer from anywhere in Michigan for CWD testing. Please note this testing will come at a fee set by the receiving laboratory.
For the 2020 deer hunting seasons, the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Lab and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab are both accepting CWD samples. If a hunter chooses to use one of the services, it is recommended to look at the instructions now to save time after the hunt. One recommendation is to plan on storing the harvest until the test results are received.
Information about CWD testing and deer check station safety procedures can be found at www.michigan.gov/cwd.