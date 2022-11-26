Grant awarded to DNR to remove obstructions in Lake, Oceana streams

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation recently announced the recipients of the inaugural America the Beautiful Challenge, a $1 billion grant program launched in May to fund diverse, landscape-level conservation projects. Michigan has been awarded $5 million, to be administered by the state’s Department of Natural Resources.

Michigan’s award will fund removal of 27 stream barriers to restore the passage of fish and other aquatic organisms. Additionally, this work will benefit several at-risk species, such as the eastern massasauga rattlesnake, pickerel frog, and freshwater mussel species including the fluted shell and elktoe.

The DNR will partner with local organizations and federally recognized tribes to reconnect nearly 200 upstream miles of rivers and streams, working toward improved climate resiliency and river connectivity and easier passage of aquatic organisms between and within waterways. Such restoration projects also help eliminate risks to public safety, especially for those sites that have road traffic moving over the waterways.

Partners include the Conservation Resource Alliance, Huron Pines, the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, Michigan Trout Unlimited, the Muskegon River Watershed Assembly, the Superior Watershed Partnership and Land Conservancy and the U.S. Forest Service.

The streams that will benefit from the America the Beautiful Challenge grant are located in 14 counties across Michigan including Lake County’s North Branch Cole Creek and Oceana County’s Stony Creek.

Other waterways to receive work include:

Twin Lakes Creek (Cheboygan County)

Au Sable River (Crawford County)

Carr Creek (Delta County)

Dana Lake (Delta County)

Little Bay de Noc (Delta County)

Wycamp Creek (Emmet County)

Two Mile Creek (Gogebic County)

Boardman/Ottaway rivers (Grand Traverse County)

Spring Creek (Luce County)

McAlpine Creek (Mackinac County)

Silver Lead Creek (Marquette County)

Little Muskegon River (Mecosta County)

Buckhorn Creek (Mecosta County)

East Branch Big Creek (Oscoda County)

Au Sable River (Oscoda County)

Hayden Creek (Van Buren County)

Earlier this year, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation established the America the Beautiful Challenge with a vision to streamline and centralize a nationwide grant-funding opportunity that would leverage federal conservation and restoration investments with private and philanthropic contributions to accelerate land, water and wildlife conservation efforts across the country.

Michigan was one of six applicants awarded the maximum grant amount of $5 million.

To learn more about how Michigan manages fisheries for current and future generations, visit www.michigan.gov/fishing.