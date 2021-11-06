DNR allows for reporting deer harvest online
This fall, you can report your 2021 deer harvest online. All data collected helps the Department of Natural Resources manage the deer population in Michigan.
Reporting your deer is optional, but highly encouraged.
When you report your harvest, you’ll be asked to give your license number; date of birth; deer season (archery, firearm, etc.); date of harvest; the county, deer management unit and location where you harvested the deer; whether you harvested an antlered or antlerless deer and the number of antler points.
The location information is kept private and used for statistical purposes only.
This video will walk you through the simple steps you’ll use to report your deer harvest online.
You can report your harvest at Michigan.gov/DNRHarvestReport. Successful hunter deer patches will not be mailed to those who submit harvest reports online.
Ban on baiting, feeding deer in effect
As more hunters get into the woods for Michigan’s deer seasons, it’s important that everyone understands current regulations on baiting and feeding.
Since Jan. 31, 2019, no baiting or feeding is allowed in the entire Lower Peninsula, a regulation approved by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission.
Deer and elk baiting and feeding also are prohibited in the core chronic wasting disease surveillance area in the Upper Peninsula, an area that includes portions of Delta, Dickinson and Menominee counties surrounding the farm where a deer tested positive for the deadly wildlife disease in October 2018.
“Most wildlife researchers and biologists agree that anything that congregates animals will increase the likelihood of transmitting diseases, including chronic wasting disease,” said Holly Vaughn, manager of the DNR Wildlife Division’s Public Outreach and Engagement Unit. “Left unchecked, CWD will further harm deer populations in Michigan and across the country, and that’s why it’s critical all hunters have the facts about baiting and feeding.”
Regulation highlights say that:
• Baiting is allowed in all areas of the Upper Peninsula outside of the core CWD surveillance area.
• The ban applies to both public and private land.
• Feeding of birds and other wildlife for nonhunting purposes is allowed in areas where baiting and feeding are banned, as long as it is done in a way that keeps deer and elk from reaching the feed.
Get more details on baiting and feeding regulations at www.michigan.gov/cwd.