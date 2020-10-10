Fin and Feather Club offers CPL class
The Fin and Feather Club will be offering one more CPL Class from 6 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6 and all day Saturday, Nov. 7.
There will be a limit enrollment for this class. This will be a first come, first served enrollment. Call Jim Glover to register at 231-907-8330. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for members.
Youth waterfowl hunts at Michigan’s Wetland Wonders
Bring your young hunter to one of Michigan’s Wetland Wonders this fall for a memorable hunting experience. Youth hunters can choose from several dates and locations, and parties with at least one youth will be given priority in the draw at all these managed waterfowl hunt areas.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing dates, times and procedures have changed at many managed waterfowl areas. Please visit Michigan.gov/WetlandWonders for more information. Youth hunt information on page 12 in the printed copy of the 2020 Waterfowl Digest is now outdated, but it has been updated in the online version of the Waterfowl Digest.
The updated 2020 youth hunt dates and times are as follows:
Oct. 24 – Nayanquing Point State Wildlife Area (5:30 a.m. drawing) in Linwood.
Oct. 31 – Muskegon Wastewater System (5:30 a.m. drawing) in Twin Lake.
Nov. 6 – Harsens Island Managed Hunt Area (5:30 a.m. drawing) on Harsens Island.
Nov. 7 – Shiawassee River State Game Area (5 a.m. drawing) in St. Charles.
Nov. 7 – Fish Point State Wildlife Area (5:30 a.m. drawing) in Unionville.
Nov. 7 and Dec. 5 – Fennville Farm Unit of the Allegan State Game Area (5:30 a.m. drawing Nov. 7 and 11 a.m. drawing Dec. 5) in Fennville.
Nov. 8 – Pointe Mouillee State Game Area (5:30 a.m. drawing) in Rockwood.
Permits for morning and afternoon hunts are valid until the close of shooting hours. The youth priority draw will be the only draw that day, and there will be no standby drawings held.
The youth priority drawing that was planned for Oct. 10 at Pointe Mouillee State Game Area has been canceled. The Oct. 10 afternoon youth hunts for successful reserved waterfowl hunt applicants at Fish Point, Nayanquing Point, Shiawassee River and Harsens Island will occur as planned. Drawings for the youth afternoon hunts will be held at 11 a.m. (11:30 a.m. at Harsens Island). There will be no standby drawings held on Oct. 10.