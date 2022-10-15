DNR donates over 460 pounds of poached fish

to Manistee County families

LANSING — An angler’s tip helped Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers recover more than 460 pounds of illegally taken salmon from an out-of-state fishing group on the Manistee River this week, according to a release from the DNR.

The group went away with far less than they caught, while the officers were able to safely donate the poached fish to local families in Manistee County.

“There is a large amount of coho and Chinook salmon running the local rivers this time of year, attracting anglers from across the country to be a part of one of Michigan’s finest fishing adventures,” stated the DNR’s Sgt. Grant Emery. “While we’ve seen a decrease in illegal fishing activity over the years, unfortunately, we still run into illegal and unconventional methods.”

Conservation Officers Josiah Killingbeck, who patrols Lake County, and Scott MacNeill, who patrols Manistee County, were conducting a fish patrol Tuesday along the Manistee River, near the Tippy Dam in Dickson Township when an angler approached and informed them about a group downriver using illegal methods and equipment to take fish.

The officers located and observed the group, confirming the tip.

When Killingbeck and MacNeill contacted the group, several of them attempted to break off their fishing lines so the officers wouldn’t see the illegal fishing gear they were using, according to the release.

Officers interviewed the group and determined that the anglers, who had traveled from Colorado, did not have valid fishing licenses, were using illegal tackle and possessed 17 salmon taken by an illegal method, the release stated. The group willingly admitted their illegal activity and led Killingbeck and MacNeill back to their vehicles in the parking lot, where they had an additional 40-50 fish in coolers — some of the fish had already been filleted, the release stated.

The group, if properly licensed, legally would have been allowed to possess 30 fish total; the total amount of illegal fish in the group’s possession weighed 463 pounds, the release stated.

The individuals received citations for using illegal methods to take an over limit of salmon and fishing without a fishing license, the release stated. Combined, they face more than $4,630 in restitution and additional costs.

They have until Oct. 21 to contact the 85th District Court in Manistee County for arraignment. The DNR is not releasing names prior to arraignment, the release stated.

Michigan conservation officers are fully commissioned law enforcement officers who provide natural resources protection, ensure recreational safety and protect citizens by providing general law enforcement duties and lifesaving operations in the communities they serve. Learn more at www.michigan.gov/conservationofficers.