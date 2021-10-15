Fin & Feather Club to host final CPL class of 2021
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding its last CPL class for the year, on Oct. 29 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and all day on Oct. 30 at the clubhouse. Registration is required in order to take the class. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members. To register, call Jim Glover to register at (231) 907-8330.
New fishing regulations implemented on certain lakes in state
New fishing regulations for a handful of bodies of waters were instituted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, taking effect on Friday, Oct. 15, which included lakes in nearby Wexford and Montcalm counties.
Twenty-two bodies of water now welcome anglers to enjoy a new daily possession limit for northern pike. Up to five northern pike of any size may be taken, with only one greater than 24 inches allowed. The new regulations are meant to address abundant and slow-growing northern pike populations and to provide additional harvest opportunities in the following waters:
Dickinson County: Hamilton Lake, Lake Louise and Lake Mary
Emmet County: Crooked Lake
Gladwin County: Lake Lancelot and Wiggins Lake
Gogebic County: Lake Gogebic and Sunday Lake
Houghton County: Prickett Impoundment
Iron County: Bass Lake, Paint Lake, Perch Lake and Shank Lake
Menominee County: Bass Lake
Montcalm County: Indian Lake
Ogemaw County: Sage Lake
Ontonagon County: Lake Gogebic
Roscommon County: Lake James
Schoolcraft County: Colwell Lake and MacDonald Lake
Wexford County: Pleasant Lake and Stone Ledge Lake
Due to the regulations taking effect outside of the typical April 1 start date, the regulations will not appear in the printed fishing guide until the 2022 edition becomes available next spring. For current regulations, anglers are encouraged to view and refer to the digital version of the fishing guide at www.michigan.gov/DNRDigests.
MDARD proposes quarantine to protect trees, forests from invasive species
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is proposing an exterior firewood quarantine to prevent the introduction of unwanted plant pests and diseases into Michigan. Public comments on the proposal are due by Friday, Nov. 19.
Over 140 pests and diseases can be moved by firewood, including Asian long-horned beetle, mountain pine beetle and spotted lanternfly. These pests are not known to exist in Michigan but could be accidently brought into the state by travelers transporting firewood.