Fin and Feather Club offers CPL class
The Fin and Feather Club will be offering one more CPL Class from 6 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6 and all day Saturday, Nov. 7.
There will be a limit enrollment for this class. This will be a first come, first served enrollment. Call Jim Glover to register at 231-907-8330. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for members.
Want your deer tested for CWD? Here’s how
Deer check station locations and hours and days of operation will be reduced in 2020 to prevent unnecessary risk to hunters and Department of Natural Resources staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
CWD testing will continue free of charge for all deer harvested in southern Jackson, southern Isabella and western Gratiot counties, and from the core CWD surveillance area in the Upper Peninsula (portions of Dickinson, Menominee and Delta counties) from now until Jan. 4. In addition, deer heads from counties where CWD has been detected (Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kent and Montcalm) will be accepted for testing at no charge Nov. 15-18.
The DNR stated it understands CWD testing may be important to hunters and their families outside of these geographic areas and time frames. The DNR has partnered with USDA-approved labs to accept hunter-harvested deer from anywhere in Michigan for CWD testing. Please note this testing will come at a fee set by the receiving laboratory.
For the 2020 deer hunting seasons, the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Lab and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab are both accepting CWD samples. If using these services, look at the instructions now to save time after the hunt. Be sure to make a plan for how to store the harvest until test results are received.
To lower the cost of testing and simplify shipping, hunters may wish to remove the needed lymph nodes from the head of their harvested deer. Due to potential safety concerns with bovine tuberculosis, hunters in DMU 487 should not attempt to remove lymph nodes themselves and should head to a DNR check station for assistance. Find a list of check stations, dates and hours at www.michigan.gov/deercheck.
Information about CWD testing and deer check station safety procedures can be found at www.michigan.gov/cwd.