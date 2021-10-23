Fin & Feather Club to host final CPL class of 2021
The Fin & Feather Club of Mason County will be holding its last CPL class for the year, on Oct. 29 from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and all day on Oct. 30 at the clubhouse. Registration is required in order to take the class. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members. To register, call Jim Glover to register at (231) 907-8330.
DNR allows for reporting deer harvest online
This fall, you can report your 2021 deer harvest online. All data collected helps the Department of Natural Resources manage the deer population in Michigan. Reporting your deer is optional, but highly encouraged.
When you report your harvest, you’ll be asked to give your license number; date of birth; deer season (archery, firearm, etc.); date of harvest; the county, deer management unit and location where you harvested the deer; whether you harvested an antlered or antlerless deer and the number of antler points. The location information is kept private and used for statistical purposes only.
This video will walk you through the simple steps you’ll use to report your deer harvest online. You can report your harvest at Michigan.gov/DNRHarvestReport. Successful hunter deer patches will not be mailed to those who submit harvest reports online.
Remove bird feeders while black bears prepare for hibernation
If you’ve been following along with Fat Bear Week 2021 hosted by the National Park Service, you know that this time of year, brown bears are packing on the pounds in preparation for a long winter spent in their dens. Here in Michigan, black bears are doing the same. Black bears likely will enter their dens for hibernation by December, but timing can vary depending on food availability. Bears may start entering dens in early October, with females typically entering dens earlier than males. Prior to hibernation, bears spend months foraging for foods rich in calories to bulk up their fat reserves. In the bear world, fat means survival, as they can lose up to one-third of their body weight during hibernation.
“While foraging, bears may move into new areas in search of food or return to a location where they previously found a meal,” said Rachel Leightner, wildlife outreach coordinator for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division. “During this time, we ask everyone to consider removing their bird feeders and any other potential food sources until bears have entered their dens in December.”
Bears have an excellent sense of smell and will follow their nose to find food. While natural foods such as acorns, hickory nuts and hazelnuts are abundant, bird seed in feeders is an especially appealing food source because it is high in calories and easy to access.
“Even if you enjoy wildlife watching and seeing black bears, it’s critical for the health and safety of a bear to not eat from human-provided food sources. Bears that seek out these types of foods are more at risk to lose their fear of humans, which ultimately may lead to an unfortunate outcome for the bear,” Leightner said.
Bears also may be attracted to grills with food debris, unsecured trash or outdoor pet foods. While outdoors raking leaves this fall, look around your yard and see what small steps you can take to help keep Michigan black bears wild. Additional tips and information about preventing potential conflicts with bears can be found at Michigan.gov/Wildlife.