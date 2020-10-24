Fin and Feather Club offers CPL class
The Fin and Feather Club will be offering one more CPL Class from 6 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6 and all day Saturday, Nov. 7.
There will be a limit enrollment for this class. This will be a first come, first served enrollment. Call Jim Glover to register at 231-907-8330. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for members.
Doing fall yard cleanup? Don’t forget to check for a burn permit
Leaves are turning red and gold across Michigan, and for many, that means it’s time to take care of fall yard cleanup before the snow flies.
Before lighting that match to ignite leaf piles and brush, remember to check if conditions are safe for burning and know the local fire ordinances. People can also consider mulching or composting fallen leaves, which enriches the soil and does not pose a wildfire hazard. Get composting tips in this Michigan State University Extension article.
For those in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula, visit www.michigan.gov/burnpermit or call 866-922-BURN to find out whether burning is allowed. Southern Lower Peninsula residents can get burn permits from their local government or fire department.
When burning, always have a water source nearby and never leave a fire unattended. It’s ok to burn natural materials like leaves, branches and logs, but not legal to burn plastic or other trash.
Visit www.michigan.gov/burnpermit for more information on responsible burning. Questions? Contact Paul Rogers at 616-260-8406.
Elevate your bird- watching with some community science
One of the best ways to enjoy Michigan’s fall colors and fresh air is to take in the many majestic migratory birds that dot our skies and landscapes this time each year. Better yet, birders of all experience levels can lend bird research a hand by sharing observations of what they see and when and where they see it.
Michigan’s fall migration includes waterfowl, shorebirds, waterbirds, songbirds and raptors that head south to their wintering grounds. Such bird patterns, often complex and misunderstood, are key to helping identify conservation priorities that best support these winged wanderers.
Why does that matter to you? Well, researchers need help. You can help advance Audubon’s Migratory Bird Initiative by visiting public lands and reporting bird sightings on eBird – an online database of bird observations providing scientists, researchers and amateur naturalists with real-time data about bird distribution and abundance. Plus, eBird makes it easy to keep track of your own bird observations, photos and audio files.