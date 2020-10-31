Fin and Feather Club offers CPL class
The Fin and Feather Club will be offering one more CPL Class from 6 to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 6 and all day Saturday, Nov. 7.
There will be a limit enrollment for this class. This will be a first come, first served enrollment. Call Jim Glover to register at 231-907-8330. The cost of the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for members.
Tickets for Scottville Optimist Club’s rifle raffle in last days
The Scottville Optimist Club will hold its annual rifle raffle – raffle license No. R58944.
The drawing will be at the Optimist board meeting at noon, Wednesday, Nov. 4.
The following are the offerings:
• First prize: Browning A Bolt III Rifle 30-06
• Second prize: Henry Golden boy 22 LR Rifle Octagon Barrel
• Third prize: $300 Captain Chuck’s gift Card
Price is $5.00 each or 5 for $20.00
They can be purchased to the following businesses: Acres Co-op, Captain Chuck’s, Carter Lumber, Henry’s Landing, Larsen’s Landscaping, Riley’s Rendezvous, Sauble River Inn, Simone Family Dentistry, Squires Chiropractic, or call Diane Watts 231-462-3623.
Want your deer tested for CWD? Here’s how
Deer check station locations and hours and days of operation will be reduced in 2020 to prevent unnecessary risk to hunters and Department of Natural Resources staff during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chronic wasting disease (CWD) testing will continue free of charge for all deer harvested in southern Jackson, southern Isabella and western Gratiot counties, and from the core CWD surveillance area in the Upper Peninsula (portions of Dickinson, Menominee and Delta counties) from now until Jan. 4.
In addition, deer heads from counties where CWD has been detected (Clinton, Dickinson, Eaton, Gratiot, Ingham, Ionia, Jackson, Kent and Montcalm) will be accepted for testing at no charge Nov. 15-18.
The DNR has partnered with U.S. Department of Agriculture-approved labs to accept hunter-harvested deer from anywhere in Michigan for CWD testing. Please note this testing will come at a fee set by the receiving laboratory.
For the 2020 deer hunting seasons, the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostic Lab and the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Lab are both accepting CWD samples. If a hunter chooses to use one of the services, it is recommended to look at the instructions now to save time after the hunt. One recommendation is to plan on storing the harvest until the test results are received.
Information about CWD testing and deer check station safety procedures can be found at www.michigan.gov/cwd.