Scottville Optimist Club hosting sportsman’s raffle

The Scottville Optimist Club is holding a sportsman’s raffle as a way to keep doing something in the fall in lieu of its previous popular banquet.

The raffle is an important fundraiser for the club which has benefited youth and community programs since 1953. This year, the club donated more than $9,000 in financial support for youth organizations and others who are serving the area’s youth. Some of those commitments include Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, Kick Start to Career Program, Scottville Police – Child Safety, Lakeshore Badgers hockey, Tri-Star Punt Kick Program, Hand2Hand Program, Honoring Our Heroes and the Optimist Community Park and Sculpture.

Each year the Scottville Optimist board is committed to donating $5,000 to local community charities and $5,000 to local youth charities. This year, the raffle prizes include:

• First prize: Sig Saur P320 M18 Pistol 9mm or $700 cash;

• Second prize: Henry Golden Boy Rifle 22LR or $600 cash; and

• Third prize: $300 Gift Card – Captain Chuck’s II

Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20 and can be purchased at the following: Acres Coop, Bottle and Can, Brenda’s Burgers, Cameron Accounting, Captain Chuck’s, Carter Lumber, Charles Bar, Cottage Works, Dusty’s AutoBody and Detail, Fountain Market, Gold N Deals, Henry’s landing, Holden’s Emporium, Larsen’s Landscaping, Lundquists Furniture, North Country Café, Paddlesports Warehouse, Plant Paradise, R and T Colossal Kitchen Food Truck, Riley’s Rendezvous, Simone Family Dentistry, Smith and Eddy Insurance, Squires Chiropractic, The Hof and Ziehm’s LP Gas.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza detected in Lapeer County backyard flock

Following an investigation by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has detected the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a backyard poultry flock from Lapeer County. This is the first detection in Lapeer County. As temperatures cool across the state, bird owners still need to take every preventative measure they can to protect their flocks from wild birds.

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers. To protect other flocks in Michigan, the premises is currently under quarantine, and the birds will be depopulated to prevent disease spread. The flock contained approximately 100 birds.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the public health risk associated with this avian influenza detection remains low. Also, no birds or bird products infected with HPAI will enter the commercial food chain. As a reminder, people should properly handle and cook all poultry and eggs.

Whether it’s a few backyard birds or a large commercial flock, following a few key steps is fundamental to protect the health and vitality of Michigan’s domestic birds:

• Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

• Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

• Disinfecting boots and other gear when moving between coops.

• Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

• Cleaning and disinfecting equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

• Using well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

• Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

MDARD is continuing to work diligently with local, state, and federal partners to quickly respond to reports of sick or dead domestic birds to best mitigate the spread of HPAI and provide outreach.