Scottville Optimist Club hosting sportsman’s raffle

The Scottville Optimist Club is holding a sportsman’s raffle as a way to keep doing something in the fall in lieu of its previous popular banquet.

The raffle is an important fundraiser for the club which has benefitted youth and community programs since 1953. This year, the club donated more than $9,000 in financial support for youth organizations and others who are serving the area’s youth. Some of those commitments include Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, Kick Start to Career Program, Scottville Police – Child Safety, Lakeshore Badgers hockey, Tri-Star Punt Kick Program, Hand2Hand Program, Honoring Our Heroes and the Optimist Community Park and Sculpture.

Each year the Scottville Optimist board is committed to donating $5,000 to local community charities and $5,000 to local youth charities.

This year, the raffle prizes include:

• First prize: Sig Saur P320 M18 Pistol 9mm or $700 cash;

• Second prize: Henry Golden Boy Rifle 22LR or $600 cash; and

• Third prize: $300 Gift Card – Captain Chuck’s II

Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20 and can be purchased at the following: Acres Coop, Bottle and Can, Brenda’s Burgers, Cameron Accounting, Captain Chuck’s, Carter Lumber, Charles Bar, Cottage Works, Dusty’s AutoBody and Detail, Fountain Market, Gold N Deals, Henry’s landing, Holden’s Emporium, Larsen’s Landscaping, Lundquists Furniture, North Country Café, Paddlesports Warehouse, Plant Paradise, R and T Colossal Kitchen Food Truck, Riley’s Rendezvous, Simone Family Dentistry, Smith and Eddy Insurance, Squires Chiropractic, The Hof and Ziehm’s LP Gas.

Whitetails Unlimited Ruby Creek Banquet coming Sept. 22

Whitetails Unlimited it hosting its 18th annual Ruby Creek Banquet on Saturday, Sept. 22, at Ruby Creek Conservation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch.

The banquet will include games and raffles with a social hour starting at 5 p.m. The dinner is at 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 for a single person and $20 for a child (15 and younger). The tickets need to be ordered by Sept. 17, and no tickets will be sold at the door. If purchasing tickets for eight people, that person can be entered in as a table captain and is eligible for a table captain-only drawing, a Whitetails Unlimited gift and recognition as a special guest.

For tickets or information, contact Jim Kurdziel, the Whitetails Unlimited field director, at 231-894-1515. Tickets can also be bought through the organization’s national headquarters by calling 800-274-5471 or going online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com.