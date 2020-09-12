DNR reminds deer hunters of rules, regulations
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding deer hunters of the various rules and regulations for the upcoming deer hunts this fall.
Before heading into the field, the DNR suggests checking the latest hunting regulations in the area by looking at the 2020 Hunting Digest.
Baiting and feeding is banned in the entire Lower Peninsula and the Core CWD Surveillance Area in the Upper Peninsula. There is an exception for hunters with disabilities who meet specific requirements may use bait, five days before and during the Liberty and Independence hunts only, in areas where baiting is banned.
Note: Youth hunters may not use bait in areas where baiting is banned during the Liberty Hunt.
New this year: Mainland Lower Peninsula hunters may harvest an antlered or antlerless deer on their deer or deer combo licenses during archery, firearm and muzzleloader seasons. Hunters are asked to check the antler-point restrictions on pages 42 and 43 of the DNR’s guide for the Lower Peninsula and pages 48 and 49 in the guide for the Upper Peninsula.
Liberty Hunt: Sept. 12-13
This firearm deer hunt will take place Sept.12-13 statewide on private and public lands open to firearm deer hunting. Individuals with qualifying disabilities may participate in this hunt in addition to youth 16 years of age and younger.
Youth hunting in areas with a baiting ban in place may not use bait during the Liberty Hunt. Antler point restrictions do not apply for the Liberty Hunt. Youth and hunters with disabilities may harvest either an antlered or antlerless deer on a deer or deer combo license. Youth age 16 and under may hunt with a firearm on public land.
Early antlerless firearm season: Sept. 19-20
The early antlerless firearm season is open on private lands only in all mainland Lower Peninsula deer management units.
Valid licenses for the early and late antlerless firearm deer seasons include: a private-land antlerless deer license issued for the DMU upon which the hunter is hunting, a Deer Management Assistance permit valid for that DMU, a deer or deer combination license (used for take of antlerless deer only during the early or late antlerless seasons), or a deer kill tag issued under the mentored youth license which must be used to harvest an antlerless deer during the antlerless only seasons.
Leftover antlerless licensesAll remaining antlerless deer licenses will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis until license quotas are met in each DMU. Current leftover license availability may be viewed at www.michigan.gov/deer.
Archery hunting begins Oct. 1
Archery deer hunting is open statewide Oct. 1-Nov. 14 and Dec. 1-Jan. 1.
Independence Hunt: Oct. 15-18
This firearm deer hunt will take place on private lands, and some public lands requiring an access permit, Oct. 15-18.
During this hunt, a deer or deer combo license may be used to take an antlered or antlerless deer. Antler point restrictions do not apply. An antlerless deer license or deer management assistance permit may be used to take one antlerless deer only, if issued for the area/land being hunted on. The bag limit for this season is one deer. All hunters participating in this season must wear hunter orange.