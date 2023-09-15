Fin and Feather Club hosting CPL class
The Fin and Feather Club will be holding a concealed pistol license class Oct. 6 and 7, at 3276 N. Darr Road in Scottville. Registration must take place, and to register, call Jim at 231-907-8330. The class is from 6-9:30 p.m. Oct. 6 and all day on Oct. 7. The cost for the class is $100 for non-club members and $50 for club members. The next class is planned for Nov. 3 and 4.
Scottville Optimist Club to hold its seventh annual Sportsman’s Banquet
The annual Scottville Optimist Club Sportsman’s Banquet will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 at the Farm View Resort, at 6700 U.S. 31 in Free Soil. Tickets are $35 for an adult and includes dinner and beverages along with entry into the door prize drawing. Ages 17 and younger are $15, while children under 6 are free. Special prizes will be given out to youth attending the banquet. The event will feature big board items with drawings all night and more than 40 bucket raffle drawings. Tickets for bucket raffle items are sold separately. Sponsorship levels start at $50.00. Banquet tickets can be purchased at Smith & Eddy Insurance in Scottville and Cottage Works. Sportsman’s Raffle tickets are being sold at area businesses. The drawing will be at banquet. Need not be present to win. The prizes are for first place a Sig Sauer P320 Pistol 9mm or $700 cash; for second place a Henry Golden Boy 22LR Rifle Barrel or $600 cash; and for third place a $300 Captain Chuck’s II Gift Card. The following locations are selling raffle tickets: Acres Coop, Bottle & Can, Brenda’s Burgers, Cameron Accounting, Captain Chuck’s II, Carter Lumber, Charlies Bar, Cottage Works, Doc’s Sauble River Inn, Dusty’s Autobody and Detail, Fountain Market, Gold N Deals, Henry’s Landing, Larsen’s Landscaping, Na Tah Ka, North Country Café, Paddlesports Warehouse, R & T Colossal Kitchen Food Truck, Riley’s Rendezvous, Simone Family Dentistry, Smith & Eddy Insurance, Squires Chiropractic, The Hof and Ziehm’s LP Gas.
For more information about the banquet or the Sportsman’s Raffle contact Joe Knowles 231-690-7374 or Diane Watts 616-581-0052. For more information on the club visit the website at www.scottvilleoptimistclub.org, search for it on Facebook or e-mail: scottvilleoptimistclub@gmail.com
Fin & Feather Club possibly hosting shooting game
The Fin & Feather Club is hosting a steel plate handgun shoot depending on the interest shown by its members and public. The shoot is for fun and open to those looking to try their shooting ability with a handgun. All skill levels and handguns are welcome, including semi automatic and revolvers 22 cal to 45 acp. No magnum calibers will be accepted. The steel plates will be arranged at different distance and heights to challenge shooting ability.
There is a mandatory safety and instruction meeting before the shoot. The cost is $10 with all proceeds going to a charity. Before a date is determined and the course set up, the club is seeking those with interest to reach out to Frank Koehle at fkoehle@t-one.net or 231-510-0558. In a message, leave contact information.