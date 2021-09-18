Fountain Area Fire Auxiliary hosting Bow Hunter’s Ball
The Fountain Area Fire Department Auxiliary is hosting a Bow Hunter’s Ball at 6 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Sherman Township Hall, 3854 E. Main St., in Fountain. The event includes a chili cook-off, an auction, raffles and door prizes. For the chili cook-off, the chili needs to be in by 5 p.m. Onager will be the entertainment starting at 8 p.m. The cost to enter is $10 per person.
Gun and knife show coming Sept. 26
The Free Soil Community Schools Alumni Association is hosting a gun and knife show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, at Free Soil Area Senior Center, 8480 N. Democrat St., Free Soil. The cost to enter is $5 per person or $4 for veterans and senior citizens. Children ages 12 and younger are free. There will be a 50-50 drawing, and food and beverages will be available from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Scottville Optimist Club to hold sixth annual Sportsman’s Banquet
The annual Scottville Optimist Sportsman’s Banquet will take place on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Scottville Optimist Hall, 105 Green St., behind West Shore Bank.
Tickets are $30 for adults and the cost includes dinner and beverages along with entry into the door-prize drawing. Tickets are $15 for kids 17 and younger, and entry is free for children younger than 6. Special prizes will be given out to youth attending the Banquet. The event will feature big board items with drawings all night and more than 50 bucket raffle drawings. For more information or tickets, call Joe Knowles at (231) 690-7374 or Mark Watts at (231) 462-3623.
Whitetails Unlimited hosting annual Ruby Creek Banquet Sept. 25
Whitetails Unlimited is hosting its 17th annual Ruby Creek Banquet starting at 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Ruby Creek Conservation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch. Games and raffles along with the social hour will be at 5 p.m. with the dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be a drawing for veterans as well as a drawing for youth, ages 15 and younger. The fundraiser’s auction and prizes include items such as firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor-related equipment, artwork and collectibles. Tickets are $30 per person, and $20 for children ages 15 and younger. To order tickets or get more information, contact Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 or contact the Whitetails Unlimited national headquarters at 800-274-5471.
Tickets and information can also be found online at whitetailsunlimited.com.