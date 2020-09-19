Fin and Feather Club memorial service today
The Fin and Feather Club will be having a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday Sept. 19 at the club house.
The club will be honoring four of its members it lost during the last 12 months: Bruce Finch, Bob Fenstermacher, David Woodruff and David Stratton.
Memorial bricks have been placed in the club’s memorial. Chaplin Mick Shriver will perform the service and the trap and skeet shooters will do the honors of a rifle salute. The service will be outdoors and the club will observe social distancing with the seating. Masks are encouraged.
Youth and NEW veterans/active-duty U.S. military personnel waterfowl hunting weekend
The youth and — new for 2020 — veterans/active-duty U.S. military personnel waterfowl hunting weekend is this weekend.
This statewide hunt is for properly licensed youth 16 years of age and younger and eligible veterans and active-duty U.S. military personnel only.
Ducks, mergansers, geese, coots and moorhens may be harvested. The daily limits and species restrictions are the same as those allowed in the regular waterfowl hunting season. Adults accompanying youth hunters are not permitted to take these species during the hunt unless hunting during the September portion of the Canada goose hunting season. Youth 16 years of age also must have a waterfowl license and a federal duck stamp.
Participating veterans and active-duty U.S military personnel are required to have documentation of verification afield and present it upon request of a Michigan conservation officer, tribal conservation officer or any law enforcement officer.
The following documentation, along with a valid Michigan driver’s license or voter registration card, will be accepted as proof of status: military ID, leave papers, duty papers, military orders, copy of DD Form 214, enhanced driver’s license or documentation from the Veterans Administration regarding disability status. Participating veterans and active-duty U.S. military personnel must have a waterfowl license and a federal duck stamp.
DNR releases deer hunt forecast for region
Last winter had little to no impact on deer abundance in the northern Lower Peninsula, with numbers high across much of the region. Antler development and body size look exceptionally good this year, likely due to mild winter conditions and good natural food sources available in the spring and summer.
Soft mast appears spotty, but acorn production seems quite good throughout the region in areas with oak trees. Hunters can anticipate an even better hunting season this year, weather permitting.
Under the new regulations, the early and late antlerless firearm seasons are open on private lands only in all mainland Lower Peninsula deer management units. Additionally, hunters in all deer management units may take an antlerless deer with a single deer license or deer combo license during the early and late antlerless seasons and the archery, firearm and muzzleloading seasons.