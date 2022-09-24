Scottville Optimist Club hosting sportsman’s raffle

The Scottville Optimist Club is holding a sportsman’s raffle as a way to keep doing something in the fall in lieu of its previous popular banquet.

The raffle is an important fundraiser for the club which has benefited youth and community programs since 1953. This year, the club donated more than $9,000 in financial support for youth organizations and others who are serving the area’s youth. Some of those commitments include Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm, Kick Start to Career Program, Scottville Police – Child Safety, Lakeshore Badgers hockey, Tri-Star Punt Kick Program, Hand2Hand Program, Honoring Our Heroes and the Optimist Community Park and Sculpture.

Each year the Scottville Optimist board is committed to donating $5,000 to local community charities and $5,000 to local youth charities. This year, the raffle prizes include:

• First prize: Sig Saur P320 M18 Pistol 9mm or $700 cash;

• Second prize: Henry Golden Boy Rifle 22LR or $600 cash; and

• Third prize: $300 Gift Card – Captain Chuck’s II

Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20 and can be purchased at the following: Acres Coop, Bottle and Can, Brenda’s Burgers, Cameron Accounting, Captain Chuck’s, Carter Lumber, Charles Bar, Cottage Works, Dusty’s AutoBody and Detail, Fountain Market, Gold N Deals, Henry’s landing, Holden’s Emporium, Larsen’s Landscaping, Lundquists Furniture, North Country Café, Paddlesports Warehouse, Plant Paradise, R and T Colossal Kitchen Food Truck, Riley’s Rendezvous, Simone Family Dentistry, Smith and Eddy Insurance, Squires Chiropractic, The Hof and Ziehm’s LP Gas.

DNR begins fall walleye surveys in September

Beginning in late September through early October, anglers throughout the state are asked to be on the lookout for Michigan Department of Natural Resources personnel conducting walleye recruitment surveys – a tool that helps fisheries managers determine how many walleye either were produced naturally or survived stocking in 2022 (commonly referred to as a given year’s “young-of-year” fish).

Using electrofishing boats, crews will survey the shallow areas near the shoreline of lakes at night with the goal of capturing young-of-year walleye. On larger lakes, two or more electrofishing crews using separate boats may operate at the same time to cover more area.

The crews will work both on lakes that have been stocked with walleye and lakes that have not.

Biologists also will collect and keep a sample of young-of-year walleye from stocked lakes to determine whether the primary source of reproduction is natural or stocked.

Many walleye that are stocked are marked with oxytetracycline, a chemical marker that can be observed within captured fish by using a microscope with an ultraviolet light source in a laboratory setting.

Some surveys will be conducted collaboratively with tribal agencies, and tribal natural resources departments also will be conducting surveys independently of the DNR.

Everyone is urged to use caution when fishing near the electrofishing boats, and those wading will be asked to exit the water when a boat approaches and during electrofishing work. Crews will be using bright lights to illuminate the water around the boats and running a generator on board, which may make it difficult to hear and talk with anyone on shore.

Learn more about how the DNR manages Michigan’s fisheries at www.michigan.gov/fishing.