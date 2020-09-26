DNR releases deer hunt forecast for region
Last winter had little to no impact on deer abundance in the northern Lower Peninsula, with numbers high across much of the region. Antler development and body size look exceptionally good this year, likely due to mild winter conditions and good natural food sources available in the spring and summer.
Soft mast appears spotty, but acorn production seems quite good throughout the region in areas with oak trees. Hunters can anticipate an even better hunting season this year, weather permitting.
Under the new regulations, the early and late antlerless firearm seasons are open on private lands only in all mainland Lower Peninsula deer management units. Additionally, hunters in all deer management units may take an antlerless deer with a single deer license or deer combo license during the early and late antlerless seasons and the archery, firearm and muzzleloading seasons.
MDARD updates state’s two hemlock woolly adelgid quarantines, includes Mason County
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) revised both the state of Michigan’s interior and exterior hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA) quarantines. The new quarantines took effect Thursday.
“These quarantines are designed to protect the 170 million hemlock trees that live in Michigan’s forests,” stated MDARD Director Gary McDowell in a press release. “According to the USDA Forest Service, hemlock trees have a strong impact on streamside habitat conditions and stream health. Loss of hemlock could result in a rise in water temperatures in streams and an increase in soil erosion, something Michiganders certainly don’t need to further experience.”
“If left unchecked, hemlock woolly adelgid could spread throughout Michigan’s hemlock trees, causing significant loses and affecting the timber and lumber industries, nursery and landscaping industries, the Christmas tree industry, and the tourist industry,” added Mike Philip, MDARD’s Pesticide and Plant Pest Management Division director. “Hopefully, these revisions will keep the pest from moving to new areas in the state and slow the spread within the five currently affected counties.”
The previous interior hemlock woolly adelgid quarantine only regulated movement of hemlock in Allegan, Muskegon, Oceana, and Ottawa counties. The quarantine was updated to include Mason County after the pest was identified there in February 2020. It was also revised to allow movement of hemlock yard waste within the regulated counties without requiring a compliance agreement, provided the material is safeguarded during transport and is taken to disposal sites located at least 100 yards from any hemlock trees.
Also, MDARD updated the state’s exterior HWA quarantine, adding clarification to the responsibilities for notifying the department on incoming shipments. Out-of-state firms shipping hemlock nursery stock into Michigan must provide information to MDARD in advance of the shipment including a plant health certificate from the state of origin and details on the destination in Michigan.
The updated HWA quarantines are available on the department’s website. Suspected quarantine violations can be reported by emailing MDARD-NurseryCE@michigan.gov. Additional information about hemlock woolly adelgid is available at Michigan.gov/HWA.