Whitetails Unlimited Ruby Creek Banquet coming Sept. 22

Whitetails Unlimited it hosting its 18th annual Ruby Creek Banquet on Saturday, Sept. 22, at Ruby Creek Conservation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch.

The banquet will include games and raffles with a social hour starting at 5 p.m. The dinner is at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for a single person and $20 for a child (15 and younger). The tickets need to be ordered by Sept. 17, and no tickets will be sold at the door. If purchasing tickets for eight people, that person can be entered in as a table captain and is eligible for a table captain-only drawing, a Whitetails Unlimited gift and recognition as a special guest.

There is also a “big buck” package at $115 that includes a single ticket, 132 general raffle tickets, six bonus gun raffle tickets and a gift. There will also be special drawings for veterans and youth.

For tickets or information, contact Jim Kurdziel, the Whitetails Unlimited field director, at 231-894-1515. Tickets can also be bought through the organization’s national headquarters by calling 800-274-5471 or going online at www.whitetailsunlimited.com.

Sportsmen for Youth’s Youth Day coming Sept. 10

The Sportsmen for Youth’s Youth Day is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Muskegon County Fairgrounds, 2261 Heights Ravenna Road, Fruitport.

This free, family-friendly event is designed to introduce youth to the many activities available to them in the great outdoors, however only youth under 17 years of age can participate in the activities. Persons over 17 are welcome to sit in on all the seminars. Each youth participating will receive a t-shirt and a ticket for lunch (while supplies last) and a raffle ticket.

Expected to be a part of the 60 exhibitions are a rock climbing wall; the U.S. Coast Guard Axillary and a vessel from Coast Guard Station in Muskegon; the Critter Barn; Muskegon Conservation Club, Grand Haven Steelheaders with their fishing simulator; Friends of Ottawa County Parks; Jumpn’ Jupiter Skate Center; Coopersville Sportsman’s Club; Michigan United Conservation Club; a reptile and a birds of prey display; and the West Michigan Walleye Club.

More information on this Youth Day can be found online at www.sportsmenforyouth.com and Facebook page.