Scottville Optimist Club to hold sixth annual Sportsman’s Banquet
The annual Scottville Optimist Sportsman’s Banquet will take place on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Scottville Optimist Hall, 105 Green St., behind West Shore Bank.
Tickets are $30 for adults and the cost includes dinner and beverages along with entry into the door-prize drawing. Tickets are $15 for kids 17 and younger, and entry is free for children younger than 6. Special prizes will be given out to youth attending the Banquet. The event will feature big board items with drawings all night and more than 50 bucket raffle drawings. Tickets for raffle items are sold separately. Sponsorship levels start at $50. For more information or tickets, call Joe Knowles at (231) 690-7374 or Mark Watts at (231) 462-3623.
Whitetails Unlimited hosting annual Ruby Creek Banquet Sept. 25
Whitetails Unlimited is hosting its 17th annual Ruby Creek Banquet starting at 5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Ruby Creek Conservation Club, 8152 E. Washington Road, Branch.Games and raffles along with the social hour will be at 5 p.m. with the dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be a drawing for veterans as well as a drawing for youth, ages 15 and younger. The fundraiser’s auction and prizes include items such as firearms, outfitter packages, hunting and outdoor-related equipment, artwork and collectibles.
Tickets are $30 per person, and $20 for children ages 15 and younger. To order tickets or get more information, contact Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 or contact the Whitetails Unlimited national headquarters at 800-274-5471.
Tickets and information can also be found online at whitetailsunlimited.com.
Conservation officers urge anglers to
remember proper etiquette on and
off the river
The abundance of Chinook and coho salmon in the Betsie and Platte rivers every September – during what are known as “fall fish runs” – draws anglers eager for this unique fishing opportunity in northwest Michigan. Unfortunately, the season also sometimes brings illegal fishing activity and community disruption, and Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers are working with local property and business owners to improve the situation.
Conservation officers are conducting enhanced patrols to reduce violations ranging from illegal fishing, camping and parking to trespassing, littering and noise complaints.
“Local businesses and communities open their doors and welcome anglers every fall,” stated Lt. Joe Molnar, the DNR’s district law supervisor who oversees officers in northwest Michigan. “Many people treat the area and fishing resources with care and respect, but those who live and work in these communities are tired of those who continue to snag fish, litter and exhibit poor behavior.”
Snagging is an illegal method of catching a fish using hooks, without the fish having taken the bait with its mouth. Anglers are strongly encouraged to read the 2021 Fishing Guide for current rules and regulations.
Molnar encourages anglers to walk through state-managed public land to avoid trespassing.