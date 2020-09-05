Lakeshore Friends of NRA banquet scheduled for Oct. 10
The Lakeshore Friends of the NRA scheduled its annual fundraising banquet to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 10 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
The event includes dozens of gun raffles, including the NRA 2020 Gun of the Year as well as several other exclusive items.
Tickets are $40 for a single or $100 for a Big Shooter package that includes a dinner ticket, raffle package and tickets to an early bird raffle drawing. For tickets, call Stan at 231-690-1190 or Wayne at 231-233-6254.
Fin and Feather Club limits access for members only
Due to concern of the spread of the COVID-19 virus, ranges will remain open for member use only at the Fin and Feather Club.
If you are sick, don’t use the ranges. If you use the ranges, please follow standard protocol in dealing with COVID-19. (Wash your hands, maintain distance from others, etc.).
Hunting seasons either underway or nearing start
Small game hunting
Cottontail rabbit and snowshoe hare hunting begins Sept. 15.
Ruffed grouse hunting begins Sept. 15.
Squirrel hunting (both fox and gray) begins Sept. 15.
Woodcock hunting begins Sept. 19.
Visit Michigan.gov/Hunting for small game hunting information and the 2020 Hunting Digest for regulations and bag limits.
Waterfowl hunting
Waterfowl hunting kicks off in September with early teal, goose and more.
Dark and light goose hunting began Sept. 1.
Early teal season is Sept. 1-16.
Snipe, rail and moorhen hunting opened Sept. 1.
North Zone duck, coot and merganser hunting opens Sept. 26.
The 2020 Waterfowl Digest, available at Michigan.gov/Waterfowl, has regulations, bag limits and additional waterfowl hunting details.
Fall turkey hunting
Fall turkey hunting season is open Sept. 15 through Nov. 14.
Check Michigan.gov/Turkey for hunting information and the 2020 Fall Turkey Digest.
Deer hunting
September deer hunting opportunities include:
The Liberty Hunt, for youth and hunters with disabilities, which takes place Sept. 12-13.
The early antlerless firearm season, which is Sept. 19-20.
Deer hunting regulations can be found in the 2020 Hunting Digest, available at Michigan.gov/Deer.