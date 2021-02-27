Some fish reward you with a fight, others reward you with a great dinner. Perch fall into the latter category.
Finding perch is relatively easy in West Michigan. You simply pick a rivermouth lake and drill a hole in 12-40 feet of water. But finding quality perch can be a challenge.
Time will tell how long the ice will let us fish for perch, but as long as the overnight temperatures are below freezing, we could fish well into March.
Where to go
The best perch fishing lakes vary week to week. You may hear that Pere Marquette Lake or Pentwater Lake require lots of “sorting” of fish. That means you’re going to be catching and releasing a bunch of 4-to-6-inch perch. And you should release them. They are not stunted, they are just young perch, biologists say.
But in other weeks, you’ll hear that Portage Lake has the big ones or Muskegon Lake has the big ones or Manistee Lake.
In nearly 20 years of chasing perch on this side of the state, all I can tell you is that chasing rumors puts a hole in your gas tank more than it fills your bucket.
Pick a lake, work hard to find decent fish, and you’ll be rewarded. I’ve watched people quietly pick up an all-day limit while surrounded by anglers who are catching nothing but dinks.
Changes in bottom structure are very subtle. I’m not going to pretend I know why perch like this spot over that one, but I suspect it has to do with bottom substrate and availability of food — think deep aquatic insect beds.
So when you find a great spot, set a GPS waypoint, quietly put your fish into your bucket, put a lid on it, go home and keep a lid on where you’ve been fishing.
But don’t get caught up in the rumors about far-flung lakes. Sometimes they pay off, but mostly, they break your heart.
Gear
Perch rods don’t need to be super delicate or sensitive if you use the right kind of line. No-stretch superline will transmit bites so much better than monofilament in deep water that your rod matters less than it otherwise might have.
The ideal perch rod is 18 to 24 inches long and has a spinning reel with smooth action. Four-pound-test superline would be adequate if it weren’t for the pike, so I generally use six-pound-test for fishing rigs and heavier lures.
There’s another kind of reel that will work as well, though. The fly-reel-style ice fishing reels (called “in-line” reels) are best when you’re fishing a tungsten jig or light spoon. You want those to reach bottom and hang motionless rather than spinning as they do when dropped and retrieved multiple times on a spinning reel. If I’m fishing with a tungsten jig and plastics, I’ll go back down to four-pound-test so that I have less line thickness resisting the jig’s drop.
Lures and bait
It seems hard to believe that perch can be as finicky as they are at times, but it’s true. The way I think of it is like trout feeding in a fly hatch. You can see three trout rising regularly, but if you don’t present something that looks like that food to them, they aren’t going to eat it. Luckily, perch aren’t quite that discriminating, but they want certain kind of bait on certain days — this may be spikes, wigglers, small minnows, large minnows, minnow heads only, bloodworms or even red worms. Other times, they will hit whatever you put down, including pieces of chamois or perch eyes.
Because you can catch perch hand-over-fist some days, the preferred lure is a two-hook perch rig. This is also called a crappie rig or a spreader rig in different parts of the country. We have some great local manufacturers of perch rigs in Michigan, and you should look for them tied on fluorocarbon line with glow green, blue or orange incorporated in the “flies” tied around each hook. You simply tie these rigs on, put a “bass casting sinker” on the clip on the bottom, bait each hook and lower them down. How much weight you put on the bottom depends on how deep you’re fishing. I like 3/8-ounce sinkers, but I will sometimes use a 1/4 and sometimes a 1/2.
Alternatively, you can fish a jigging spoon or a Jiggin’ Rapala. The most popular spoon is definitely the Hali Jig. Either of these should be in glow green or blue, although whites, yellows and oranges have worked for some people.
Fishing for perch
Although many of the lures used for winter perch incorporate the word “jig,” on the best days, you do very little jigging at all. You simply drop your lure down and the perch will eat.
My preferred method of jigging, when necessary, is to be subtle. I have tried jigging hard and using baits with incorporated rattles and I have come to the conclusion that I don’t believe rattles improve my chances of success.
I lower my rig down and set my rod in a holder, then tap the rod tip to make the flies float a little down below and then I watch for a strike. Some days, you actually have to keep the rod in your hand because the fish come in so quick to steal your bait.
As I said earlier, you have to match the hatch for perch, and that generally means buying minnows, wigglers and spikes. I always like to have spikes around for panfish all winter anyway.
Learning how to hook your bait for maximum hooking percentage takes experimentation, and it also depends on what the fish are doing that day. On a fast-and-furious day, I tend to hook my minnows through the lips. If the fish are biting short, I’ll hook it into the minnow’s throat and out behind his head. If the fish are lethargic, I’ll hook my minnows near the tail. Although the conventional wisdom is that minnows should be hooked right behind the dorsal fin, hooking them closer to the tail makes them work to stay upright and makes them a much better attractor. Watch your line or your bobber to make sure your minnows are still working for you and change them out when they stop working.
Save your dead minnows. If you get into a good bite, you can use the heads and the tails on jigging lures.
When I’m actually jigging a spoon or a Rap, I’ll try to be subtle, but also to vary my approach. Electronics will tell you how fish are reacting to your bait. Try slight lifts, continuous light bounces, intermittent bounces or a single twitch followed by a slow lift of the bait.
Hooking spikes for perch means giving them a squeeze on the end with two dots (they aren’t eyes) and then putting the hook through the transparent scent sac that bulges out.
Wigglers should be hooked under the wing bulge on the “shoulders” of the nymphs, unless they’re dead, then thread them on.
Conservation
The limit for perch is now 25 fish per person per day statewide. Be selective when keeping your fish and carefully return the ones you’re not going to keep to the water.
If you find you are getting fish that are floating and won’t go down the hole, adjust your reeling when you know you have a small fish. Reeling slowly will prevent the swim bladder from becoming so distended that the fish pop back up to the surface. If you have a size 1/0 bass worm hook laying around, it’s good to keep one in the shanty so you can pop the swim bladders of the fish you can’t otherwise get back down the hole.
Remember that there are no stunted perch, just young perch. Make the gulls find their own meals.