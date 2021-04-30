I was on the Pere Marquette River in Lake County last Saturday. I didn’t wet a line, but I watched several trout being caught. I was struck by the sheer number of anglers not just fishing, but fishing from float boats and even kayaks.
My friend and I waited until 1 p.m. to head out. He had a new solo canoe to try and we found a nice stretch to do it. We expected that the angling pressure would slacken at midday, but with an overcast sky, there were still plenty of fishermen and plenty of fish being caught.
With the extra anglers and craft in the river, we had to plan our routes carefully.
During the paddle a thought occurred to me: Paddling makes you a better river angler and being a river angler makes you a better paddler.
Why are these things intertwined? Current.
If you’re going to fish for stream trout, it’s vital that you understand where they position themselves, but more importantly, why they position themselves where they do in a river.
As much as we think of trout as predators racing after insects or minnows, they are also scavengers who position themselves for the easy meal coming down the stream — or, in special spots, up the stream.
Eddies
What is an eddy? We like to think of it as an area of slack current, but really, it’s an area of counter-flowing current. Want to see this in action? Take a walk at the Hamlin Lake dam. See how the main flow comes from the dam gates in the middle of the channel. Now notice how along both boardwalks, the current flows in the opposite direction. Now notice where the fish are facing when they’re in these areas. They face downstream, but they are, in reality, facing into the current.
The Pere Marquette, the Pine, the Manistee and the White rivers all have plenty of eddies, but they also have something a little more interesting called upwellings. These are caused by the ridiculous clay formations at different parts of the river. You’ll be paddling along and all of a sudden, you’re off course and you’re not sure which way to paddle to get back on course. It’s similar to a downburst of wind scattering trees in all directions. In this case, it’s water blasting upwards and putting bait in all directions.
Eddies and upwellings are two features that, once understood, can make you a much better angler and a much better paddler.
Every angler speaks of river fishing in terms of “upstream” and “downstream” and I’m no exception. Remember that it’s not always the stream direction, but often the current direction that’s important to a trout.
Trout and worms
When I was a kid, I fished with bait because my dad and my great uncles fished with bait — specifically worms. The best time to go fishing for stream trout was after a rain and with worms. Rains wash the worms into the river, the trout get hungry for the worms and the anglers catch trout. These days, I understand that trout are wary creatures and when the river is running low and clear, they may still eat a worm, but they may also pass it up. Casting worms after the rain is, in reality, matching the hatch.
The way I was taught to fish with worms for trout was to hook a whole nightcrawler through the nose section, threading it onto the shank of the hook. You want the worm to hang straight or natural. Above that you put a minimal number of split shot. Now this might be two small ones in the Sable, but in the Pere Marquette or the Pine it might be two or four large split shot (please check regulations for what bait is legal wherever you are fishing.)
I’ve caught many brook and brown trout like this over the years and it’s an enjoyable way to fish. It’s probably better suited to small creeks and streams than large rivers, but it can work in both places if you learn how to keep in contact with your worm as it drifts or tumbles downstream.
Worms don’t allow for a lot of targeting of mid-stream cover, but they’re great for working the outside of a bend in a river, particularly if you’re on the opposite shore or wading.
Trout will position themselves under an undercut bank so they can ambush prey coming down with the current.
Trout and spinners
As I got older and learned to wade, I started to favor spinners. You can cover water faster with spinners and, particularly for brook trout, pull them out of places where you wouldn’t want to drift a worm.
The easiest way to get a spinner to spin is to cast it downstream and retrieve it against the current. The problem is, that’s the least natural-looking presentation. You just don’t see minnows powering upstream for 50 or 100 feet at a time. More commonly, they drift downstream and dart side to side. They may face upstream for food, but they really don’t go swimming for long stretches into the current unless they’re spooked or chased. So we cast spinners on an angle upstream and retrieve them down and across the current. This is counterintuitive to young people and new anglers who often just want that spinner spinning.
Getting back to watching schools of minnows, they swim down current and they will often turn and then face into the current. This J-shaped pattern is what you want to imitate with a spinner. Most of your strikes will come in two phases of your cast — first, immediately after your spinner hits the water and starts moving, but as commonly, second after your lure has come down current to a point past you and gets turned crosswise in the current before you finish your retrieve by reeling in the last of your line against the current. It’s that point at the bottom of the J that many strikes occur. Once you realize this, you start to plan more than just where to place your cast, but also where your cast terminates. Got a rock in mid-stream with a fish behind it? Get slightly upstream of the rock and make sure your spinner makes its swing just on the down-current side of that rock. That trout is sitting there because there’s an eddy and he watches baitfish drop out of the main current and into that eddy all day long.
You can apply the same lessons in some of the stronger eddies as well, just remember that in an eddy that’s flowing strong enough, the trout will hide on what might seem to be the “wrong” side of a log or rock because the current brings the food in the opposite direction.
Streamers and lures
I’m not the flycaster I once was. I still get out now and then, but the bulk of my streamer fishing was always for smallmouth bass on the Huron River in my 20s. The principles of streamer fishing are very similar to the principles of spinner fishing. Your strikes are often at the bottom of the J in your swinging retrieve. Streamers actually make a better presentation because you can put that stop-start motion that real minnows and larvae have into your retrieve. This is a reason that, where legal, minnow-shaped lures should not be overlooked.
There will come a time for dry flies as the weather warms, but for now, the best option is to feed the trout waiting for what the spring rains are bringing them.
And while you’re out there learning how water moves, tuck it away for your next paddling trip on a river.