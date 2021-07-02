Exploration. It’s an urge in all of us.
The compulsion to get out there and see something we haven’t seen before.
In this world of marked trails and by-permit-only paddles, it takes a little effort to find something off the map and off the web.
As a writer, I’m often conflicted about sharing my journeys, specifically because I don’t want them to turn into a marked trail or a reservation-required paddle.
But this one was different. It was all Jesse’s idea and all my fault. It’s also a paddle that can only be undertaken under very specific circumstances.
But let’s start at the beginning.
Last Saturday was turning into a non-day. The forecast was bad and the radar was worse. I was in communication with my old editor from Ann Arbor about joining their group on the Pine River. I was excited to see Dave, but his group was hemming and hawing.
So I had YouTube on and I was scrolling through videos of open canoeists much more crazy than me. I was sending Jesse videos — one of the whitewater slalom nationals in Wausau, Wisconsin, and another with a group of gonzo paddlers working around the Lookout Mountain area near the border of Georgia, Tennessee and Alabama. These crazy guys hiked their whitewater canoes into all sorts of impossible locales, tackling waterfall drops of 30 feet or more.
So it’s all my fault, Jesse maintains. If I’m going to send him videos like that, he’s going to try to find the wildest water he can for us in this flatlander half of the state.
He had recently been discussing the Hersey River with parks and tourism people around Reed City. It was an unknown gem, particularly in high water, they told him.
Well, the water doesn’t get much higher in a droughty summer than it got last Saturday.
The gauges for the Pine near Wellston and the Muskegon River in Evart were both showing above-normal flows. Never mind that the rain was coming down in sheets and was forecast to come down in buckets. Jesse wanted to try this stretch and he was trying to get me to sign on.
So as 10 a.m. rolled by and the Pine River guys stayed on the fence, I relented and signed on for Jesse’s cockamamie scheme.
The centerpiece of his plan: tackling the remnants of an old dam that meant a roughly 15-foot drop through a boulder-and-concrete-strewn rapid. Jesse was taking his whitewater boat, while I was in my Bell Wildfire, something that can handle some rapids, but is nowhere near as nimble as a dedicated whitewater canoe like his Mad River Fantasy.
Off the shelf
The Hersey is that little tag-alder-strewn river that you cross on U.S. 10 between Reed City’s fast-food district and its historic downtown. It looks like a heckuva trout stream, but it doesn’t look like anything you’d want to paddle. However, if you pull off toward downtown and park your car in the first gravel spot at Rambadt park, you see the river is a little more open than you thought.
The first thing you notice is that it’s pretty shallow. Once you’re in your boat, the next thing you notice is there’s a little ledge to run. While it’s only two feet high, the ledge is only runnable in one spot — far river right. This has the potential to put you in the bushes if you’re not careful when you land. Jesse scouted it, ran it and pulled it off clean. I followed and we were on our way.
The Hersey has three dramatically different sections to it: urban, agricultural and scenic. They occur in that order.
So immediately after the shelf and a nice paddle, we were going under the bridge for the U.S. 10 business route. That was fine, but the adjacent former railroad trestle supporting the White Pine Trail was jammed with logs and the remnants of an old train car.
No problem, Jesse hopped out and tried to dismantle the log jam. Failing that, he took some pics for the parks department people he knew and then lined our boats through. We were on our way again.
Dam it
It was at this point that Jesse informed me that the dam was toward the edge of town and that we would need to eddy out to the left immediately before the drop. We passed through some urban-feeling water and then came around a curve and there it was. I missed the eddy and sat there paddling hard to avoid going backwards over the drop. I finally got my paddle dug in and inched forward enough to relax. Jesse’s plan was to do another eddy turn to get to river right, effectively turning a 180 with about 25 feet before he hit the opening to the run.
I videoed his successful attempt then tried to figure out how I should run it. The correct answer was that I should have done what he did. Instead, I manually flipped my boat around then tried to paddle to the right side of the river so that I could go down the drop. What I failed to see on Jesse’s attempt was how the river tried to throw you left immediately before the drop. I fell into this trap and got hung sideways on a rock at the top of this would-be waterfall. On the video Jesse took, you can see that I try to pull myself left, but my paddle can’t dig in enough. As I turn the bow downstream, the boat tilts and the front fills with water.
Now I have a real problem: I’m locked on this rock and have a boat full of water at the top of a high rapids. Not how I planned it. But if I know one thing, job one is getting off the rock. So I stayed in the boat and pried the boat off the rock. Miraculously, the boat hit the chute and, while bumpier than Jesse’s ride, made it down safely. Well, almost.
Because my boat was full of water, my bow was running a foot deeper than Jesse’s, so as I exited the chute, my front dug in and I went flying forward out of the boat.
A strange river
At this point I should mention a few things about the Hersey: 1. It is COLD. I didn’t have a thermometer, but I have been in the Pere Marquette River in November and this was much, much colder water. The second thing about the Hersey River that is unique? It flows to the east. Not exactly common among rivers in West Michigan.
I don’t know when we’ll be back to the Hersey, but if the air temperature is below 70 degrees, I will be wearing my drysuit. It was that cold a swim. Jesse experienced it for himself a few minutes later when his paddle caught a rock as he was playing in the hydraulic at the base of the falls.
Of course, being wet last Saturday wasn’t an if, it was a when. The downpours that followed us from that point on actually triggered tornado warnings in nearby Mecosta County.
Beyond the dam
Once you’re clear of the dam, the river loses its urban character and passes into an agricultural region. There are still wires stretched across the river in three places for what used to be cattle-fenced corridors. The fencing is no longer present, though.
The river passes under many bridges and has a meandering quality and leisurely flow through this section. It was pleasant, but not the kind of river we traveled an hour for.
However, the final third of the 6.5-mile run ending at Mosaic Park in Hersey is more in character with the Little Manistee. There are hemlock trees and pines and the pace picks up with lively riffles and some fun ledges.
Wildlife sightings were common throughout the entire paddle, including deer, muskrat, mallards, wood ducks and even two ospreys.
Taken as a whole, it’s a worthwhile afternoon paddle of 2.5 hours at that flow. For reference, the Pine was running at 300 cubic feet per second and the Muskegon (in Evart) was running at 700 CFS that afternoon. If those gauges are much below that, you’ll find this stretch too shallow to paddle.