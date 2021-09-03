Before Hamlin Lake had muskies (again), my holy grail of fishing was a 20-pound pike. And it remains one of my top goals. I have not come close. If I had to guess, I’d say my biggest pike barely broke 10 pounds.
But if you’re a dreamer, there are worse places to dream of 20-pound pike than in West Michigan. The drowned rivermouth lakes starting at Muskegon Lake and moving north produce some giant fish every fall and you don’t necessarily need a lot of equipment or skill to hook up.
Pike are opportunistic feeders and a 27-inch fish is as likely to inhale a tube jig as it is a muskie lure.
But the biologists tell us that pike regularly target prey half their size, so finding the biggest lure or bait you can is never a bad idea.
The fact that September breaks up the traffic on our lakes a little bit is just a bonus, salmon run be damned.
What follows are some tips for catching nice pike from our waters in September.
Where to go
As I mentioned before, our drowned rivermouth lakes are outstanding pike fisheries in the fall.
That means you can’t go wrong picking Muskegon, White, Pentwater, Pere Marquette, Lincoln, Manistee, Portage or Arcadia lakes.
We have some great inland lakes as well, including Hamlin, Stony, Big Star and Crystal (Benzie County).
Why just those large lakes? Well, research has shown that just like aquarium fish growing bigger in a bigger aquarium, pike (and muskies) grow larger in larger bodies of water.
Having said that, there are fish in the 25- to 28-inch range in almost any water in Michigan.
Gear
I’m a fan of muskie gear because I chase muskies. A light muskie rod makes an outstanding pike rod.
A heavy muskie rod is really no fun for most pike, though. So you want something between a heavy bass flipping rod and a light muskie rod. Muskie rods tend to be long so you can run a deep figure-8 at the boat, but pike rarely bite on a figure-8, so a rod topping out at 7 feet is just fine. If you’re going to throw muskie baits, by all means go with something long and heavy enough to cast those comfortably, but if you’re going to throw nothing heavier than a big Rapala or 9-inch weighted Suick, then you can get by with something that’s heavy action. For bigger lures than that, you’re going to want XH or XXH action.
I prefer baitcasting reels since most flipping rods and muskie rods are set up for baitcasting.
Something with a 5.3:1 gear ratio is ideal. For baitcasting, you’re going to have better performance out of heavier superline. Although 50-pound braid or 65-pound braid might sound like overkill for pike, it keeps your lures from snapping off in the event of a backlash.
For spinning tackle, you’re going to want a reel in the 2500 size range spooled up with 15-pound monofilament or 50-pound superbraid.
You always want a leader on when fishing pike.
I have caught lots of pike on 6-pound-test line with no leader, but that’s just luck. With pike teeth, get a leader to match the length of your lure.
Solid-wire leaders last longer than 7-strand leaders or fluorocarbon leader, generally speaking.
Lures
Having talked up the muskie lures, you’d guess that would be the first lure out of the box for me, but often it’s not. Why? Floating weeds.
With our high water levels, the weed mats and pieces are maddening. What’s the best lure for beating these conditions? A safety-pin-style spinnerbait.
You can throw the bass size or the muskie size, but while we wait for the boat traffic to let up, it’s probably best for your sanity to throw one of these.
They cast easy, retrieve easy and if you do hook up, you can very often land the fish.
Yes, you will miss fish on these lures, but running a trailer hook helps your hookup rate.
My favorite in clean water has to be the weighted 9-inch Suick.
These baits are fished with a simple pull-pause action.
You want to tune the tail so these lures dive a little and make a little tail waggle.
If they’re running way off to one side or the other, experiment with bending the tailfin down in one corner or the other. Subtle adjustments can make really big results, so take your time.
Remember that these were designed to imitate a dying fish, so if you’ve seen a fish on its last legs, keep that in mind as you fish these.
What about big Rapalas, Thundersticks and spoons? These are all great choices where conditions allow.
I just have confidence in bigger lures.
Lure color
In my experience, pike don’t care about color as much as they care about action and profile.
Having said that, I go with neons in dirty water and natural patterns, silvers and golds in clear water.
In tannin-stained waters in the U.P., I like copper blades or copper backs on my spoons.
Big rubber
In recent years I have had good luck catching nice pike on Bulldawg lures.
These are effectively a giant jig. There’s a substantial lead head and a wire hook harness and the whole thing is encased in a rubber material that ends in a long twister tail.
There’s also a competing brand called the Medussa.
If you feel like the pike are deeper than you’re reaching with your other lures, these can be cast out (on muskie gear) and counted down, then fished back to the boat with a pull-pause cadence.
Casting these can be a workout, though, so if you’ve got wrist, elbow or shoulder issues, stick with easier-casting options.
Trolling
Every year, really nice pike are caught by salmon anglers pulling J-plugs in drowned rivermouth lakes.
Sometimes these are on downriggers 20 feet down, other times they’re on unweighted J-plugs fished on long lines.
This is a good lesson for people: Pike might be anywhere in the water column at a given time.
However, if I were to troll for pike, I’d probably go with some Thundersticks and Deep Thundersticks, or similar baits. You’re allowed three rods per person, so pick a variety and spread them out with in-line planer boards.
What speed do you troll? Well, salmon anglers troll as slow as 1.5 mph and get them and muskie anglers on Lake St. Clair pick them up as fast as 4.5 mph.
I would say to troll faster in high humidity conditions or pre-storm conditions and to slow it down in bluebird-clear sky conditions.
Conservation
Big pike aren’t good for you. If you want to eat pike, get the 24-to-27-inch fish that are so common. They taste great when prepared properly with the five-fillet method.
Pike over 30 inches often have consumption advisories for multiple contaminants from state health officials.
In addition to that, big pike are relatively rare for hook-and-line anglers. Throwing them back is the responsible thing to do.
That means carrying responsible release tools like long-handled pliers and hook cutters.
If you do catch one “for the wall,” take several photos of both sides, get measurements of length and girth and release the fish.
Then visit a taxidermist who can make a replica mount for you.
If you know anything about how skin mounts are made and how they age, you understand that a replica will look better through its lifespan and last longer in general.