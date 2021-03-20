A question about whether to reduce the daily possession limit of steelhead in Michigan is being floated anew.
“We don’t know where we want to go, if anywhere, on steelhead harvest,” Jay Wesley, Lake Michigan Basin Coordinator for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently said, noting the DNR is sharing information about catch limits “just to stimulate discussion and thought.”
That exploratory floating of the reduced limit idea comes as fisheries resource managers hear from concerned fishermen as catch rates remain down from peak years.
Some quickly blame harvest, Wesley said. However, other factors may affect the change in catch rates and will be considered in catch limit considerations.
Michigan has more restrictive limits than other Great Lakes states except for New York. Michigan’s limit is three steelhead per day with small streams closed at the end of September until reopening in the spring. In addition, the Pere Marquette has a no-kill and one-fish per day sections.
Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin each has a daily harvest limit of five steelhead per day. Until 1989 when the current Michigan limit was set, Michigan also had a five steelhead limit.
Other Great Lakes states have different mixes. For instance, Minnesota differentiates between stocked and wild fish with a limit of five clipped fish while unclipped steelhead are catch and release only. Ohio drops its daily limit of five to two from Sept. through May 15.
New York has a three steelhead limit on Lake Erie; two on Lake Ontario and one in its tributaries.
Michigan has considered lowered steelhead keep limits several times since 1989, but even when the idea gains interest from one segment of the angler community it is rejected when presented to the general angling population, Wesley said.
He’s not certain the idea will trigger a solid bite this time, either.
In the past two years, fishery personnel asked the Lake Michigan Basin Committee if there was support for a lower bag limit on wild steelhead since stocked fish are marked and can be differentiated from wild fish. The idea couldn’t get out of committee, Wesley told participants in a Michigan Sea Grant online seminar on steelhead issues.
Currently, river guides concerned about reduced catch rates the past four years and a few anglers ask about reduced keep limits, but the wider angling public so far has not supported the change, he said.
When it comes to managing steelhead, Michigan DNR is lacking data it desires.
“What are we missing?” Wesley said. “We have some biological data but we don’t have a complete set.”
River guides, for instance, are not required to report catches whereas Great Lakes charter captains are. The Michigan United Conservation Clubs is urging adoption of a commercial guides bill that would place river and other inland guides under reporting and operating framework similar to Great Lakes charter boats. Wesley supports that change.
Creel surveys are a useful tool on Great Lakes ports but are far rarer on rivers, Tracy Claramunt, MDNR fisheries biologist said. Currently, there is no comprehensive river or inland lake creel surveying.
Port surveys show, she said, Lake Huron steelhead catch at a somewhat stable rate, but it represents a small fishery with less than 20,000 steelhead caught by lake boats, shoreline and pier anglers. It does not include river numbers.
Lake Michigan steelhead have been declining since 1999, when the catch neared 140,000. That was followed by a steep decline, and a see-catch rates that now stand at less than 20,000.
By contrast, the Au Sable River reported steelhead catch of 30,000 steelhead exceeded the entire catch in Lake Michigan. Likewise, steelhead catch in the Manistee River was more than lakes Michigan and Huron combined. The Pere Marquette River steelhead catch was greater than that of Lake Michigan.
Dan O’Keefe, Southwest Michigan Sea Grant educator, leads a new Great Lakes Angler Diary effort that seeks to fill the data void concerning the mix of stocked versus wild fish caught with voluntary reporting from river anglers.
To participate, anglers register on GLanglerdiary,org, and download an app to their cell phone. He asks participants report on every trip October through May, whether skunked or not, and measure or estimate every fish caught. Also, one should look for fin clips or other marks. The website contains a short video explaining the program and offers tips on how to interpret fin clips and other marks.
Participants are grouped into teams by rivers with a volunteer team leader for each river organized also by region with a regional leader from the DNR, O’Keefe said.
The information gathered will help managers make fisheries decisions, O’Keefe said. Team leaders are being sought for the Manistee River and Lake Huron tributaries, he said. As of February, there were 115 registrants with 800 fish being reported. The exact site on the river where a catch is made doesn’t have to be reported; but differentiation should be noted whether it was upstream or downstream, for instance.
Addie Dutton, MDNR biologist working on Lake Huron, said steelhead stocking is a huge thing for Lake Huron but data about the returns of stocked fish is lacking.
She and other biologists work with Lake Huron Citizen Advisory Committee to develop ideas for timing and where to stock steelhead, including stocking steelhead inland on the Au Gres and Rifle — rivers where natural reproduction occurs.
Wesley said biological and social reasons come into play when deciding on catch limits.
Factors can include a desire to maintain spawning stock, or reacting to declining species population due to disease, habitat changes, lack of recruitment or over-harvest.
Social factors could come into play, too. These could include enhancing chances for catching a trophy fish, concerns about fair or ethical catch, how to share the resource between the fishery in the lakes and the rivers. Wesley said his hunch is another factor — a desire by some for more catch and release steelhead fishing — is the reason some want lower keep limits.
Fish that are caught are big and healthy, he said.
Planting has been consistent 540,000 yearling steelhead and another 300,00 fingerlings in Lake Michigan annually.
There seems to be enough adults to saturate spawning habitat, he said, and smolt production is good.
While big lake harvest is low, rivers show a high catch rate and a high release late.
Typically, when Lake Michigan has a lot of fish, individual size drops, but steelhead size in the lake has been increasing with master angler catches increasing after having been down from 2004-2012.
“We know the fish are healthy. We don’t see skinny fish out in the lake. We don’t see lamprey marks. Could it be steelhead mass is going down because productivity of lake is changing?” he mused.
Wesley plugged more volunteer data and said more social surveys may need to be done to determine if angler views are changing. He noted steelhead fishing has become increasingly more technical. “We don’t know if that affects it,” he said.
Meanwhile, the conversation on steelhead take limits likely will continue.
“We’re still open to it,” Wesley said.