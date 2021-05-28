Bass were my fishing world when I was younger. I could ride my bike and see them on the beds at Newburgh Lake. Unfortunately, one thing common to bass in community shore-fishing spots is that they can be tough to catch after someone else catches and releases them first, If they released them at all.
I’m a little more rounded in my fishing techniques these days and bass, luckily, are better protected. If you want a bass for dinner, you are certainly within your rights to keep one, but you’d be much better off honing your panfishing techniques. I have eaten bass a couple times — once when I was young and then twice since I moved to Ludington. Even a smallmouth bass from deep, cold, clear water is not table fare in my book. But to each their own.
My dad’s favorite bass recipe went like this. “Take a bass, put it on a board, fillet it down both sides, then skin the fillets. Then slide all the meat into the trash can and eat the board.”
But enough about bad jokes and worse food, here are some techniques to get you started in bass fishing.
Bass on the beds
Once upon a time, the bulk of fisheries biologists worried that fishing for bedding bass would damage bass populations. Although bass eat sunfish and bluegills, they are so outnumbered by panfish that on many lakes, removing a bass from its bed will cause all the little fish to rush in and eat the eggs. But there are enough bass and enough well-protected beds that bass populations haven’t suffered over the years that catch-and-immediate-release have been in effect in our state. So while some still have the attitude that bass on the beds should be left alone, it’s apparent that no significant harm is done by fishing bedding bass, at least on most waterbodies.
Now it’s widely accepted that catching and releasing bedding bass is OK. As rules and attitudes have changed, so have the techniques.
I remember a Memorial Day Weekend trip to Maybury State Park in Northville where I caught the big community bass.
I was about 14 years old and she was on the bed near a boardwalk that was primarily filled with panfish anglers.
Of course she had been caught by live worms at least once before the season officially opened, but not by me.
On this particular sunny Saturday, people milled about and took turns trying to get this four-pounder to take their lures. She wouldn’t take any of them.
As an avid reader of Bassmaster Magazine, I, of course, had something figured out. Bass have a very aggressive reaction to crayfish and back then, the best crayfish imitator was a rubber-skirted jig with a crawfish trailer. It was probably a pork-rind crawfish, actually. After waiting my turn, I flipped my jig onto the bed, twitched it twice and watched her inhale it. The fight was short, as I was standing six feet above her. I hauled her in, admired her and put her back.
Today, the most likely weapons in your search for bedding bass are going to be a salted heavy worm, most commonly known by the brand name “Senko,” or a tube jig. I like tubes because they approximate a small crayfish when they’re at rest and a small minnow when you’re twitching or swinging them. But Senkos can be rigged weedless and they are easy for kids to throw on spinning tackle, so they are a good choice, too.
I like moss green tubes, often called “watermelon flake.” It’s a good color for Senkos, as well, although if you have a young angler or poor visibility, a high-vis color like white or chartreuse isn’t a bad choice for bedding bass.
After the spawn
Bass just off the beds are pretty easy prey, given the right conditions. Weather conditions are important because bass are just as turned off by post-cold-front conditions as any other fish.
If the skies are clear and the wind is out of the north, you’re in a post-frontal situation. That’s when you have to slow down and fish deliberately and in thick cover.
The lure needs to get close to fish and stay close long enough to be worth their effort or risk. High skies make all freshwater fish sluggish and nervous because they can be seen by predators easily — and so can the bait they’re chasing.
Everything then revolves around fishing close to cover.
Conversely, if you have dim light, a little chop on the water, or both, you can revert to the tried-and-true methods of casting spinnerbaits over weed flats or stump fields or along dropoffs. Over on Lake Erie, they call a small chop on the water a “walleye chop.” I call that my spinnerbait chop. When a little wind is blowing, it’s really hard to beat them. A Rat-L-Trap also works well in these conditions, provided the weeds aren’t too thick yet.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention “plugs.” My dad was devoted to fishing wooden plugs for bass and pike. His favorite was the Shakespeare Swimming Mouse, followed closely by the Heddon Lucky 13 and the South Bend Bass-O-Reno. When he couldn’t find these, he made his own plugs. Usually he painted them white with a black head.
He also had one he painstakingly painted up like a woodpecker.
He had read some study that a percentage of a pike or bass’s diet was made up of birds.
The more logical choice would have been a red-winged blackbird, which like to hang out on bullrushes, but he liked black-and-white patterns, so it was a woodpecker.
I’m guessing he discarded that one when he moved from Livonia because I’ve not seen it in decades, but I’ll always remember seeing it on his workbench… because he was constantly trying to tune it to run a certain way.
I promised myself I wouldn’t get caught up in too many Dad stories this week, but being Memorial Day weekend, I’d be remiss if I didn’t thank him for all he taught me and for his service aboard a destroyer in World War II.
Thanks Dad.
The next bite
The techniques above will work all through June for you, but as the water warms and the weedbeds thicken, you’ll want to try fishing outside edges of weeds with crankbaits. Back in the dark ages of the early 1980s, if you wanted to buy a crankbait you had just a few choices and if you wanted to know how deep they ran, you had to experiment. Today, that’s not a problem because there are a half-dozen makers of widely available crankbaits and almost all of them put the running depth right on the package. I’m partial to a baby bass pattern, but in dirty water, an orange-and-brown pattern stands out better.
Topwater fishing can also be effective in June, but pick your spots. Not all glass-flat days are equal. If it’s glass flat with clear skies, you’re only going to have consistent luck in the early morning and late evening. But if you luck into a cloudy, calm day, you can have a great time fishing topwaters all day.
Tackle
Once upon a time the standard bass baitcasting rig was as short as I am. These days, you’re going to want to throw the light stuff on a 7-foot spinning rig.
I don’t get caught up in superlines when I’m throwing spinning tackle.
I use a 2000-series reel and I spool it with 8-pound test. I used to use 6-pound test, but pike are numerous over here and I’m tired of losing tube jigs to them.
For fishing spinnerbaits or crankbaits or any other high-resistance lure, I want a 5.4:1 baitcasting reel on a 7-foot rod.
We’ve come almost full-circle on rods since I was a kid. Back then, fiberglas was the way to go because no one was making graphite or carbon rods yet.
Then we got into stiffer rods that fished like pool cues before coming back to glass blends that have a little bend in them to keep fish hooked. Don’t spend a lot of money on your bass rods at first.
If you find a technique you love, then go research what kind of rod the touring pros use and pick up one of those.