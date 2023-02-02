Well, we had a little shot of winter and some smaller inland lakes and sheltered areas of other lakes just might be ready for a little ice fishing. Remember that most safety agencies recommend at least 3 to 4 inches of clear, solid ice for foot travel. We will not have clear, solid ice, so look for more than 4 inches on those waters you want to fish.

How will bluegills behave at this time of year? My guess is they won’t be in a mid-winter funk because we’ve had open water and wind, which means oxygen levels won’t be as low as they would be if the lakes were ice-covered since December.

However, on weed-choked lakes that maintained their ice cover, you could find bluegills deep in their funk.

Regardless of where you go, go quickly. The current forecast is not great for ice fishing. Although our average low remains below 20 for most of February, we are forecast to be warmer than average at night and above freezing during the day in the coming week.

Where to go

Let your spud or ice chisel be your guide this year. Find some safe ice. Don’t become a statistic or a headline.

Although coves will ice up first on larger lakes, they may not be the best option if our daytime highs cause a thaw – coves formed by creeks are susceptible to dirty water and that can shut fish down. Heading east to a natural basin may be a better idea.

Although the fish sometimes head deeper at this time of year, I would still start your search in 8 to 15 feet of water.

Gear

With the possibility of thaws comes the likelihood of slick ice. Creepers or ice cleats are a must if the lakes get down to glare ice. A spud is also a vital piece of equipment. You should also have appropriate clothing and either some ice-rescue awls or a couple screwdrivers on a lanyard around your neck.

The ice should be thin enough to spud through, but you’re better off using a 4-inch or 6-inch hand auger than you are banging away on the ice.

As for fishing gear, bluegills are pretty easy to gear up for. Simple rod and spool combos like the ones made by Schooley’s are a great way to get started. If you’d like to spend more, you certainly can.

A fly-reel-style reel is the best way to go for shallow water bluegills because it will present your lure with less spin.

Spinning reels will work for deep water gills, but they do impart line twist, which can spin your lure – something the fish have a negative response to most days.

I prefer medium light action rods because most of our waters have good bass populations (and some pike) to liven up your bluegill fishing day. The real difference between bluegill rods is how good your spring-bobber is. Although you can be a linewatcher with a technique called tight-lining that we’ll discuss later, the best way to start is with a spring-bobber like those from Ice Strong, Rapala or Frabill.

Although you can land bluegills on one-pound test or simple nylon thread from the sewing department, you’ll find that 2- or 3-pound test is much, much easier to handle. Monofilament is adequate, although fluorocarbon of the same size has no stretch and may transmit strikes more crisply.

Lures and bait

I am a spikes guy most of the time, but in mid-winter and late winter, waxies seem to do better.

I don’t know if it’s because the fish have seen so many spikes in a normal winter that they just clear out, but waxworms definitely shine in midwinter.

Of course, waxworms look giant and clumsy on teardrops and tungsten jigs. You can, of course, go with plastics and have some success, but when they want real meat, they want real meat.

In picking a jig, color should be a consideration, but to me, orientation is more important. Most of the time I like to present a horizontal jig. I tie my tungsten jigs on directly instead of using a fast snap.

This lets me snug down the knot and keep the jig hanging horizontal. When you catch a fish, always put the jig back down in the same orientation the fish bit on.

By the same token, if you forget to straighten your jig and the bite gets better, you just figured out that a vertical orientation is what they want that day.

As to color, I go with metallic colors on sunny days and neon colors on dark days. I primarily have 2mm or 3mm jigs for bluegills, although you can go larger if they’re deeper or you need a faster rate of fall to trigger strikes.

Techniques

Jigging is one of those things that’s more art than science. Having a flasher or camera or forward-facing sonar to tell you how the fish are reacting to what you’re doing is really ideal. I learned from our visiting ice pros’ seminar that picking a song to jig to in your head can keep you in the game. Go up-tempo when they are active and slow it down when they’re not. You can also stop and let your jig sit idle to trigger strikes. If that’s working, definitely slow everything down. At certain times, you can pound the bottom with your jig and stir up sediment. This gets the fish thinking there’s a hatch going on. Lift your jig an inch from the bottom and hang on.

Sometimes you’ll watch a fish on your electronics and they start to swim off. If this happens, drop your lure to the bottom and lift it off just enough to tighten your line.

Tightlining is another technique. For this you want colored line. Basically, you jig fast until they eat it. But you have to put a kink in your line right at the ice surface and watch to see when that straightens out as you jig constantly. It doesn’t always work, but when it does, you can catch fish faster than your neighbors trying more traditional approaches.

Conservation

Although studies aren’t always consistent in their results, we know one thing about bluegills – the big males are vital to survival of the fry. They guard the eggs and guard the young fry for a period of time. When we clip off all the big males in a population, survival of young bluegills suffers. I know, we all like to get that 11-inch bluegill with a bump on his forehead, but those are the ones that protect the eggs and young fish on and around the nest. So consider putting back some of the “bull” bluegills. A 2010 study of Hamlin Lake showed that it has slightly faster growth rates than the state average, but it still took 9 years to grow a 9-inch bluegill (and two of the fish of that size were older than that). Conversely, some fish reached 7 inches in length in just five years. So if you’re looking to take a bunch of fish home, those 7- and 8-inchers are the way to go for the health of the lake’s panfish population. I know those filets don’t add up as quickly, but the ones you leave behind means a better fishery in years to come.