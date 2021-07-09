July is a great time to study surface temperatures on Lake Michigan.
Once the lake sets up for the summer, its temperatures will level off and become homogenized if you have a few days of calm weather.
Of course, it’s not the calm weather or the steady temperatures I’m looking for. I’m looking for big winds out of the north that push water off of Big Sable Point, allowing cold water to rush in from the depths.
This makes for exciting times...steelhead close to shore, salmon from the breakwaters and, more importantly to many, perch from the breakwaters.
I was not the first person in the world to tie together cold water events and breakwater perch, but I dumb-lucked into it independently on a Saturday years ago with my kids. We sat out there alone, catching a bucket of nice-sized perch from the rocks on the elbow of the breakwater. You know, back when there were exposed rocks you could stand on along the breakwater.
I felt the fish and they felt ice cold. I shrugged and put them in the bucket.
Then I started monitoring Coastwatch (coastwatch.msu.edu) and I discovered all sorts of things that happened on Lake Michigan related to surface temperatures. My favorite place to troll is close to shore after one of these events. You never know what you’re going to catch.
The system is not infallible — there are several days of the year when the temperature flips and no fish show up. It seems to be one of those things that has to be just right — a BIG wind event that’s sustained enough to drop temperatures 10 to 20 degrees. And sometimes it seems like the water is too cold because you catch perch only at the end of the event as the warmer water starts mixing back in.
I don’t fully understand it, but we’re thankful for it when it works.
So here are some tips on catching cold perch in the heat of the summer.
When
You have to have a big wind from the north to roll the water from Big Point Sable — at least in Ludington. (I have not been able to determine if the opposite effect is true in Manistee with a big south wind).
You also need the lake to calm down enough to be able to fish effectively. Even before the gates were erected on the Ludington North Breakwater, there were days we couldn’t and wouldn’t go out there because it was just too sloppy to fish with the lightweight jigs we use to catch perch. Luckily, the lake lays down nice and flat with regularity after the passing of a big cold front. So when the air temperature is forecast to drop from 80 to 65 degrees, watch to see what direction the wind will be from. If it’s a north or north-northwest wind, it will generally roll that water over. A big wind out of the east will also do it, but that’s rare and is almost always followed by significant south winds that break up the cold water quickly.
Where
Ludington’s breakwaters both get cold water around them after these events. Sometimes the cold water is present all the way down to Pentwater. The best fishing is typically from about the edge of the Stearns Park swim area out about two-thirds of the way to the lighthouse. Sometimes you’ll see schools of perch all the way out to the lighthouse, but not often. The schools swim up and down the pier, so you can either hop around and cast or you can pick a nice spot without rocks in front of you and cast until the fish come to you. There are currents around the breakwater even in relatively calm water, the perch are in there chasing bait, so if you see bait, fish there.
The north breakwater tends to be better for fishing than the south breakwater, where the drop-off to deep water is so abrupt that it’s hard to get an offering at a depth that the schools want it.
Gear
Although Ludington’s breakwater has produced millions of perch to inexpensive push-button spincast combos over the decades, these days you want to have a rod that can fling a small jig out a hundred feet or more. I use a 7-foot custom rod that Ed “Mac” McCumber built for me, but prior to that I was always looking for 7-foot spinning rods with a fast tip. You’ll also want a reel in the 2000 size or smaller, but loaded with light line. Light line and spinning reels can be problematic, as loops often develop. Many of us have switched to superlines in the 6-pound-test class. These fly farther and they are super at transmitting the light ticks that perch sometimes bite with. The drawback to superline is that if you snag it in the rocks, you’re going to have to cut it off, rather than break it off. If you stick with traditional line, four-pound test is the way to go, but be vigilant about checking for nicks in it.
If you’re going to fish live bait under a bobber, as some do, you can get away with less sensitive rods and heavier line.
Lures
When the kids and I started fishing these events more than a decade ago, we used minnows or wigglers under bobbers but I would also cast with a Mini-Mite Jig. And when I hit the color right I would clean up on the fish. The right color is sometimes green, often glow and rarely orange.
But over the years, we realized that finding slightly heavier jigheads, like 1/8-ounce models, made fishing much, much easier. So I started buying up jigheads with small hooks and looking for small trailers, whether they were shad tails or twister tails or tails very similar to the Mini-Mites themselves.
These work great, but there’s another lure that you need to find as well.
The small 1/6-ounce Kastmaster spoons are absolutely dynamite for these fish. Having said that, they are also a nightmare if you don’t use a quality ball-bearing swivel with them. The line twist problems if you cheap out on the swivel are quite bad.
If you find a good assortment of Kastmaster spoons, pick them up. Some days green works, some days chrome, some days chartreuse and some days orange. I know what you’re saying right now, “the color probably doesn’t matter as much as who is fishing them.” You’re only half right. These fish are really, really finicky some days.
Fishing
Whether you use a jig or a small spoon, the technique is the same: Cast the lure out, count it down to almost bottom, give it a twitch and then work it back to you with a pumping rod tip motion, trying not to leave slack in the line. The fish will often hit the lure on the fall as you lower your rod tip, so finding that cadence that lets you stay in contact with your lure is vital.
Two of the best at this are Mike Mesyar and Ged Strzynski. They get in, find fish and get out of there quickly.
Wigglers
Some days, doing everything right won’t help you if you don’t have live or preserved wigglers to use under a bobber or to tip your jig with. The fish get so locked on those Michigan mayfly larva that it’s all they want. The trouble is, wigglers can be very difficult to find at certain times of the year. The rules about digging them up have certain blackout dates, so you have to be vigilant about hunting them down at bait shops and buying them, even if it means you have to preserve them with boric acid or something similar to keep them for later use. There are some people who are very good at this, but they keep a low profile. Ask at local tackle shops and they might be able to help you with a contact or the preserving process.
Conservation
Finally, please keep what you catch and eat what you keep. Perch are one of many Lake Michigan species that are under more stress due to lake-wide problems. That four-incher you throw out for the seagulls could have been a nice fish in a year or two. Bring forceps and hook disgorgers with you and take care to release the small ones.
Finally, if you’re getting round gobies, that generally means the perch are gone or on their way out until the next cold water event. Gobies are an invasive species that are illegal to possess, so feel free to feed them to the mink or the seagulls. The mink are more entertaining if they’re present.