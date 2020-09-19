Photography and fall in Michigan go together as naturally as Nov. 15 and the deer opener.
No matter whether you take in the color season about to unfold in your car, on your pontoon boat tooling around a lake, on foot hiking woodland trails or from a kayak like I enjoy, here are hints to increase your enjoyment of photography in fall.
Today, everyone’s a photographer thanks to cell phone cameras. Many produce amazing images with little fuss.
Whether you choose to use a phone camera or delve deeper into the digital photography with a DSLR-type camera, choices you make before clicking the shutter make a difference.
Location is not only important in real estate, it’s a major factor in photography.
In Michigan’s Upper Peninsula fall color touring often involves its many waterfalls. Photographers from seasoned pros to new owners of smart phones are as thick as red maple leaves along the U.P.-waterfall trails in autumn.
Everyone is looking for that jaw-dropping mix of color and water.
I’ve dabbled on that fall waterfall route and may again this year. But I often find myself attracted to quieter scenes whether here or in the U.P.
Clear, sunny days attract people in large numbers. But they might not be the best days for fall photography.
One afternoon after a wet snow drenched the forest of Tahquamenon Falls State Park, I searched for that perfect fall picture. I ended up wet, cold but happy — when I looked away from the falls and down in a bog along the riverside trail I was walking, a small creek truckled over a fallen birch tree. Colored leaves stuck in pools in its tannin-stained water.
While others streamed by above me on the trail eyes to the Tahquamenon, I hunkered down on the creek bottom, adjusting my tripod, my Nikon D810’s f-stops and exposure settings as I tried to capture the magical sense of this quiet spot. The resulting photo was my favorite of the day. Likewise, I’ve made nice images along the edges of Hamlin Lake and ponds in Ludington State Park while walkers passed by on trails yards away.
There are several take-aways:
• “Bad” weather with clouds, rain or wet snow can be great weather for making memorable fall photographs. Colors that are bright and cheery when sunny out become richer and deeper when wet and glowing from cloud-filtered light. If a bit of sun breaks through on wet leaves, all the better. A blaze of sunshine in a wet Michigan woods in fall finery can redefine the meaning of “brilliant color.” It can also lead to rainbows and sparkling water drops that can transform a drab scene into a fairyland setting. A partially cloudy day can be amazing, too, adding more interest to a sky in a photo.
• Look where others might not. Pause often. Look for a scene that isn’t the obvious one. Sure, capture the obvious ones, too, but look around and try different approaches. Digital photography has made experimenting enjoyable and affordable. Seek the unique.
• A foundational element of photography is composition — how you arrange the elements you want to include in a photograph. There’s nothing wrong with a snapshot with the main feature dead-center. But by thinking about what you are about to photograph, what you see in the foreground and the background, where you decide to place the main subject of the composition and framing your shot — whether on a cell phone or an old Kodak Instamatic camera — you can make a more enjoyable image.
• Lighting is another foundational element of photography. Mechanically, photography is simply recording light. If you have a choice, consider when you want to photograph a scene based on the lighting you want — full light hitting it from the front? Backlight which can create interesting highlights? Early morning and late afternoon/evening lighting which can be warmer light-wise even if it’s colder in physical temperatures.
• For those shooting waterfalls, flowing streams or waves, shutter speed choices change an image. A fast shutter speed can stop drops of water in mid-air. A slow shutter speed — a tripod is essential for this — can change flowing water into streams of milky white. Both approaches have their appeal.
• Wide angle overview shots of large vistas can be jaw-dropping, but so can a tight, telephoto image of a detail of a scene.
• Remember to dress for the weather. In addition to good rain gear, waterproof boots or shoes are a must when it’s wet out. Wet and cold can ruin a day — or worse.
• If photographing on a bad weather day, protect your gear, too. Use lens hoods when appropriate. Sometimes an umbrella can be handy if shooting on a calm wet day. Keep an appropriate cloth that won’t scratch a lens on hand to wipe raindrops from your camera’s lens. When you’re done shooting, wipe down and dry your gear before you stow it.
One way I enjoy both photography and the season, is to slide into a kayak and float rivers and lakes. Calm water reflects and amplifies the colors of the season.
For kayak photography, I choose quiet days and seek the leeward shore out of the wind. It generally offers the best reflections. I stow my camera and the one or at most two lenses I bring in waterproof bags that I keep sealed until I’m ready to begin shooting. I prefer to use my Old Town Nantucket kayak, which is stable and good in choppy weather which can arrive quickly in fall. I also have on it a water-resistant deck bag that can hold my camera and lens when I’m moving and want quick access. Concentrate when using cameras in a kayak. You don’t want to have to fish them out of a lake.
Practice patience. This can be difficult. There’s so much to see! But sometimes, going slow and waiting for different elements to come together — lighting, a visit by wildlife, a cloud to pass in or out of a scene — can lead to that image you will remember.
Be courteous. Don’t ruin other’s shots. Don’t hog the best spot if many people are trying to photograph the same place.
The idea is to enjoy your time outdoors, not engage in conflict.
Get ready, the fall photography opener is at hand.
Ready, aim, fire!