It’s cold outside, thanks to a prolonged polar blast.
So, what to write about pinch-hitting for Brian Mulherin?
Brian passed on a reader’s question from Dave Bossick whether the height of muskrat lodges is a predictor of winter’s severity.
With the temperature stuck in the single digits and wind chills below or near zero, I questioned how much time I would spend outdoors. Maybe I’m not alone. Here’s what I found out and how I’m embracing the cold.
MUSKRAT AS WINTER WEATHER PROGNOSTICATOR
A search online found several reports of Native Americans using the height and width of muskrat lodges as a predictor of the severity of winter: taller and wider lodges were seen as a sign of a more severe winter.
Rick Windham, outdoor columnist, North Platte (Nebraska) Telegraph, explained in a column, “If muskrats begin to build their lodges in a wetland early, that means winter will be coming soon. Height and width of a lodge is a key indicator. Taller and wider structures means that more material has been used to make the lodge and that the walls are thicker, meaning more insulation. Taller/higher lodges are also said to predict the type of winter coming.
“Muskrats that live along creeks or rivers burrow holes in the bank above the waterline. If muskrats build their burrow high above the waterline it is said to indicate that there will be heavy snows and higher spring run-offs, so the openings to the burrows need to be high.”
Other sites acknowledge the lore, but say it isn’t true.
WikkiBooks acknowledges the importance of muskrats to native people including as a predictor of winter snowfall levels, but notes “Contrary to belief, though, the thickness of muskrat lodges does not indicate the severity of the coming winter.”
Neither Ludington State Park Interpreter Alan Wernette nor National Weather Service forecaster Nathan Jeruzal were familiar with this particular folk lore. Both prefer science over lore.
“My knowledge of the muskrat is factual information like digging into the shoreline to make a home when cattails are not plentiful to build a lodge,” Wernette replied. “Their shoreline digging and eventual collapsing of their den creates uneven shorelines which actual helps shoreline vegetation like shrubby plant life get a foot hold to grow on the shoreline thus creating a better erosion control along that body of water. Unfortunately, we as humans prefer a perfect shoreline and little to no brush interfering with our view and access to that body of water. So, the muskrats and beavers have been for decades the enemies of most humans who want that perfect ‘human’ shoreline!”
“I have not heard of that one before,” Jeruzal replied. “I am trying to think of a scientific way of why that would be (high water table, frozen ground, etc...), but can’t come up with a logical answer.”
He’s not confident of other weather lore predictors.
“I think Punxsutawney Phil has a very questionable track record,” Jeruzal said of that furry creature’s winter duration predictions. As for wooly worms, he said, “Never saw the stats on the Wooly worms.”
Punxsutawney predicted six more weeks of winter this year. The National Weather Service forecast doesn’t contradict that.
“The long term looks cold into next week, before we get back to average or a little above toward the weekend of the 20th-21st,” Jeruzal reports. “Then, it looks like another cold spell three-four weeks out. I guess we have to make up for the mild winter we had through January.”
A muskrat lodge exhibits a feature I hadn’t considered.
Windham writes since the lodges are made of grasses, reeds and a few sticks, they begin the season thick and breakdown over winter collapsing a bit. As the vegetation decays — composts — it generates heat.
Wikki Books states muskrats in snowy areas keep the openings to their push-ups (what’s seen above the waterline) closed by plugging them with vegetation replaced daily.
Muskrats also build feeding platforms in wetlands. The openings they clear in cattail marshes benefit other wildlife including waterfowl and birds. More than once eagles were reported sitting atop the push-ups in the Pere Marquette River flats earlier this winter.
Muskrat lodges have underwater entrances that rise into a dry chamber above the water line. A muskrat can stay underwater for 15 or more minutes. I learned the truth of that the other day in a cold way.
When I skied down a hill to the small creek at the edge of the backyard, I noticed ripples on its otherwise calm surface. A tail wiggled up out of the water as a creature headed under a toppled stump on the far bank. It didn’t resurface while I stood watching for 10 or so minutes.
The same thing happened a couple days later and this time I saw the muskrat — the first I’ve seen in the creek during our more than 20 years living there. Our seen-in-the-yard list also includes an otter, eagles, barred owls, various hawks, ducks, songbirds, fox, white squirrels and more.
We enjoy watching the creatures we share the woods with.
One more muskrat fact: Amazingly, muskrats can swim forward or backward.
WINTER READING
Brian and I briefly compared notes on books we’re reading this winter, including older titles.
I thoroughly am enjoying and recommend to those interested in birds a new title, “What’s It Like to Be A Bird” by David Allen Sibley.
It’s a different kind of book. It’s designed to take you where your curiosity leads you. Its introduction is like a Cliff’s Notes of the book with a series of facts about birds such as feather construction, growth, purpose and coloration, habits, songs and so forth. Sibley encourages you to jump to the page noted in a fact to further read about the described feature and a bird that exhibits it. It’s remarkable.
I completed Burton L. Spuller’s “Fishin’ Around,” a collection of essays from a writer more widely known 50 years ago for writing about grouse hunting. The essays are dated, but they reminded me of the stories I heard as a youth from great uncles who fished in Canada. It’s a kind of fishing I’ve never experienced on lightly or never fished lakes, ponds and streams that often produce non-stop action and where the-fish-of-a-lifetime is as available as the next cast. An angler can dream, right?
It’s a good time to read “Camera Hunter, George Shiras and the Birth of Wildlife Photography.” The Pittsburg native spent much of his outdoors time in the Upper Peninsula at the family camp on Whitefish Lake near Marquette. He pioneered wildlife flash photography and trail camera photography there. A lawyer and friend of Teddy Roosevelt, Shiras was instrumental in passage of the Migratory Bird Treaty still in effect – though recently weakened by the outgoing administration. The biography hit many of my areas of interest and how they intersect: love of the outdoors, nature photography, fishing, public policy and the UP. A good friend, David Peterson, retired from MSU Extension, gave it to me saying he thought it would be of interest. He was correct.
Any time is a good time to read the works of the late Sigurd F. Olson. The guide/canoeist of the Quetico-Superior wilderness region north of western Lake Superior the now home to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area he championed was instrumental raising awareness of the beauty and role of wilderness and how to connect with it. I recently read a book of his college years writings from 1935-1944. Read “The Singing Wilderness” or “Listening Point” as place to start.
DRESS RIGHT AND GET OUTSIDE
Despite the polar chill, I head outdoors daily hiking, x-c skiing, doing photography and I hope by the time you read this, ice fishing.
Dress right. Layering is important. Good hats, gloves and footwear appropriate to the activity are recommended. Know your limits. But get outside and enjoy.
Lake ice is thick enough for even ice chickens like me. Still, be careful and a spud used as you walk to a spot can save you from an icy dunking.
Unlike muskrats which have an insulating air layer between their fur and skin, unprepared humans just get wet and potentially deadly cold if we take a dunking.