The Pine River is many things to many people.
To fishermen, it’s a place where you can catch colorful landlocked rainbow trout that will never become steelhead because they don’t migrate to Lake Michigan.
To the party-paddle crowd, it’s an exciting scenic float with a good possibility of dumping if you’re not paying attention — or if you’re in the wrong watercraft.
To my friends and me, it’s the most fun we can find in a canoe close to home.
The Pine River flows from over near U.S. 131 to Tippy Dam Pond near M-55. It’s billed by some as the fastest river in the Lower Peninsula, but there are two faster ones that I’ve found in researching the state’s rivers. Having said that, the Pine is still a very fast river in certain sections and has some rowdy whitewater spots. The lower 26 miles of the river are marked with a National Scenic River designation, so watercraft permits are required there — that’s from Elm Flats down to Low Bridge — from the Friday of Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day.
The most popular stretch of the Pine is probably the one from Peterson Bridge to Low Bridge or roughly M-37 to M-55. This stretch is quick and is home to the best whitewater feature within 60 miles of Ludington. We call it “the chute,” and we enjoy it every time. Hit it wrong and you’re wet and with some flow rates, even if you hit it right, you’re going to get splashed. It took us about 2.5 hours to go from Low Bridge to Peterson Bridge last weekend.
The stretch from Dobson Bridge to Peterson Bridge is probably the second-most-popular paddle. This stretch has lots of riffles and rapids and a couple tight corners that can be challenging. It took us about 2 hours to do this stretch last weekend.
The stretch from Silver Creek to Dobson Bridge is probably the most tame of the three popular stretches, although it gets lively in the last half-mile before Dobson Bridge. There’s also some nice wave trains and a large standing wave right at the bridge.
Dobson Bridge to Peterson Bridge
Last weekend, my friend Jesse Bramer and I ran for the Pine as early as we could. With 1.7 inches of rain recorded in Wellston earlier in the week, we knew it would be flowing. According to the U.S. Geological Survey’s river gauge at the Hoxeyville High School Bridge, the river was flowing at 375 cubic feet per second — that’s 75 percent of peak for this time of year. Jesse paddles an Old Town Penobscot 16 that can handle the river and stay mostly dry on most days. I was in my 13-foot Curtis Ladybug canoe, which is a 1980s-vintage solo canoe built specifically for loads 175-200 pounds. It’s described in the old marketing materials as a “joyful cork,” and I can tell you as weird as that description sounds, it’s somewhat accurate. You feel every riffle in this old fiberglass boat. When you select a canoe for mild whitewater, it’s the bow height, bow shape and side gunwale height that determine if you stay dry, along with your skills. Skills can overcome having a small boat, but only to a point.
We started at Dobson Bridge and were surprised to find two people there in rental kayaks waiting for their friends. We were surprised because the water was 42 degrees and, well, these people weren’t dressed for sitting in a 42-degree plastic tub. We never did encounter them on the river as we launched before they did and we keep a pretty brisk pace compared to most paddlers. I was back and forth about wearing my drysuit, but with a high forecast air temperature of 55 degrees and a water temperature of 42 degrees, it was an easy decision to wear it. It gets really hot in a drysuit once the air temp hits 60 degrees, but the valley of the Pine stays pretty cool when the water is cold. I was comfortable all day.
If you’re a person who aspires to paddle whitewater, Dobson Bridge is a good starting point because you can paddle upstream under the bridge and surf the wave features and practice your downstream turns. I don’t do this in the Curtis because it’s just a little too roly-poly for playing in the waves — at least so far. I have done it in my Wenonah Heron, a 15-foot canoe. You do learn a lot about the steering surfaces of your boat when you play in whitewater features.
After obligatory surfing for Jesse, we were off. The Pine is normally fairly clear — not quite as clear as the Little Manistee, but similar to the Pere Marquette near Rainbow Rapids. Not today, though. Today it was running a shade clearer than chocolate milk. Rounding the first bend, we encountered wood ducks. River ducks often just fly to the next bend in the river so you often see the same ducks over and over, as was the case with this pair. Other bird sightings included mergansers and a merlin.
We paddled this stretch a month ago and it was noticeable how much clearing of trees the liveries had done along the river. There were no real tight spots left, which was appreciated in this flow. There’s not too much trouble in the first hour downstream from Dobson. Occasionally you’re dodging boulders or deadfalls, but the river is wide enough for two people to paddle alongside each other. One feature that is repeated often in our rivers from the White to the Pere Marquette to the Pine are the upwellings and eddies. With the Pine flowing like it was, these were prominent. Some of these are so strong that just putting the nose of your canoe or kayak in them will take you for a spin. We read them and avoid them. It’s more fun to follow the bubble trail into the tight corners than it is to paddle slow or reverse-flowing water anyway.
In the low-bank areas of the river, you’re surrounded by hemlocks and cedars, but as the banks rise to almost 100 feet from the water, it’s more poplar and hardwoods.The scenery definitely merits the National Scenic distinction.
After you pass the USGS flow gauge at the aforementioned High School Bridge, the river gets more lively. The corners are sharper and there are more rocks to dodge.
My only trouble spot of the day came about halfway between High School Bridge and Low Bridge this trip. Being in my smaller canoe, I hesitated when we approached a chute on a corner. Jesse was on the left and needed to get right. I was in front and on the right. I initially was going to take the bigger chute on the right, then thought better of it and angled for the middle chute. I didn’t make it in time and I hung up on a stump — crosswise in the current. In the past I would have probably lost my composure and got wet. This time, however, I felt the panic but did not act panicked. I grabbed my gunwales and sat tight. The current was pulling my tail end down the middle channel. I didn’t want to try any of these channels backwards. I paddle from a kneeling position, so my boat is very slightly bow heavy. I decided the best course of action was to put my weight farther forward to see if my bow could dig into the current on the left channel more. It worked. Heart thumping, I made it down a somewhat gravelly pass and shouted to Jesse that I was OK, as the islands between us obscured the view.
I collected myself as we passed the next few bends, each of them less quick than the prior chute, but still respectably rowdy.
That experience behind me, I got back to enjoying myself and the beauty of the Pine.
Peterson Bridge to Low Bridge
The river is quick at Peterson Bridge and it shows it at the launch. We stopped there for lunch and stretched our legs. The speed at Peterson is very fast and it continues for a couple miles downstream from there. You need to be ready for some waves after Peterson Bridge. The first time I did this stretch, I took on water immediately below the bridge. There was a standing wave that was big enough that it came over my bow and put a bottle of water or two in the boat. Nothing to panic about, but wet. This time I made sure to paddle hard and lean back when I hit these and my boat took on no water. The only water I took on all day was when I turned cross current to talk to Jesse and one of the little riffles splashed up over the side amidships. With a drysuit on it was a good laugh. Without one it would have meant a very cold, wet thigh.
About a mile downstream from M-37 is “the chute.” It’s marked by a log cabin on a hill above a rocky slope. I approach every obstacle looking for the driest route when I’m in my Curtis. It’s a sturdy fiberglass layup and can handle some rock strikes, but I love the boat and don’t want to push my luck. The chute is at the base of the rocky slope, a hard left turn on the far right of the river. I’ve run it in my other canoe at lower flows (and took water over the bow), but this time I had my head on a swivel, saw a smoother channel just left of the chute and was able to hit it. Jesse took the chute then turned around and went back in to surf for more fun — more experience and a longer boat make you do those things. Maybe in warmer water, I’ll try putting the Curtis through it’s paces a little harder, but a 42-degree swim is no fun, even in a drysuit.
The chute is usually the highlight of the trip and it was one of them this time, but the higher flow made the river more lively to within a half-mile of Low Bridge, whereas it usually calms down much farther from the end of the float than that. We appreciated that.
The “Big Dune” is popular with the party paddlers, but to us it’s just a landmark.
A whirlpool caught our eye less than a mile downstream from the dune. This thing was about the size of a small sedan! We paddled past it and wondered if it would have been strong enough to take a swimmer down.
There’s always a headwind, it seems, in the last mile of the Pine. It definitely slowed our progress a little. We finished the 16.5-mile paddle in just under 5 hours and we can’t wait to get back.