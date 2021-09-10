It feels like summer, but in a couple short days, it will be fall.
No, not that meteorological calendar autumnal equinox stuff, but the wearing of the orange.
Small game season starts Sept. 15. That means rabbits, squirrels, ruffed grouse and woodcock are soon to be back on the menu.
I’ve done a little squirrel and a little grouse and woodcock hunting on past openers, though rabbits are usually better winter quarry.
What follows are some tips for finding some small-game action in what most people consider the shoulder season of summer.
Squirrels
I watched squirrels working my yard this week. Instead of working the ground as they usually do in September, they went up and down each of our oak trees, scurrying out on every branch.
Why?
There are very few acorns this year. Whether it was timely frost, early spring and summer drought or just the law of averages, our squirrels aren’t having much luck on our oak trees. So they are scrambling every inch of every tree in a search pattern, as systematically as their squirrel brains will allow. You can put this kind of behavior to work for you this fall.
While red oak acorns seem to be sparse this year, white oaks have produced better in many areas. Also, beech trees seem to have produced a good crop this year.
So if you’re in a mixed forest, you’ll want to keep an eye on the white oaks and beeches. If you’re in primarily red oak, you’ll want to be patient and watch the canopies carefully while the nuts are still in the trees.
Of course, the leaves are still on the trees, which can make hunting difficult. Although the opening weekend often sees many hunters afield, the bulk of the squirrels shot every year are taken after the leaves are off the trees.
What makes a good squirrel hunting day? Early mornings, especially days following big wind events. Cloudy days tend to produce more activity than clear skies, which put too many shadows on the ground for the squirrels’ liking.
Squirrel hunting technique
There are two main ways of hunting for squirrels: still hunting and sitting.
Still hunting is simply creeping from tree trunk to tree trunk, watching and listening. If you’ve got a day with good activity, this is a great way to pick up a quick limit.
Sitting for squirrels is just what it sounds like. Pick a tree and find a seat at the base of it. Then watch the area in front of you for movement.
Your hunting style can determine your choice of weapon. If you’re sitting, a .22 rifle is great. If you’re still hunting, a shotgun is a solid choice. Any shotgun will do, from a .410 up to a 12 gauge. I use No. 6 shot when I use a shotgun, which is admittedly a rare occurrence.
I was taught by my dad to sit for squirrels. Just as in bowhunting, if you sit quietly in the right spot you can have some amazing animal encounters: I had a young buck walk within 6 feet of me during one squirrel hunt.
I use a .22 rifle for most of my squirrel hunting, although I take a .22 pistol for some of my winter hunts on snowshoes — in the years we need snowshoes. When you’re using a rifle on public land in the fall, it’s important to know your target and what is beyond. Remember that non-hunters use public lands for camping and hiking and that your bullet can travel far beyond your intended target. If you’re in an area of heavy recreational use, a shotgun is probably the safer choice.
Similarly, your safety is a concern while squirrel hunting as well, so wear an orange hat or vest. One of the more recent accidental shootings of a hunter in our area was, believe it or not, a squirrel-hunting accident.
In Michigan, we have fox, gray, red and flying squirrels. Fox squirrels are the largest and the prize. Gray squirrels, whether truly gray or black, are also considered game species. Red squirrels are not game species, being chipmunk-sized as they are. Flying squirrels also are not game species, as they are small and, more importantly, nocturnal.
The bag limit on squirrels is five per day, whether they are fox, gray or black.
Grouse and woodcock
Gamebirds are tough. Finding them can be brutally difficult some years. With little underbrush due to a dry spring and heavy deer browsing on what was left, your best bet is going to be the textbook aspen stands. Broomstick diameter to baseball-bat diameter aspen is going to be the best hunting ground. Woodcock will favor the wetter stands, while grouse will favor the dryer stands.
The best way to find the birds is with a trained dog, but temperatures in the mid-70s can make that challenging.
Hunting in small groups can be productive if dogs are sidelined. Everyone should walk slowly in a line, making sure that no one is in any of the others’ fields of fire. Safety is a key and everyone involved in a hunt should wear orange vests and hats and quality eye protection.
It takes a trained eye to spot birds in the underbrush — even if the underbrush is somewhat diminished this year. Training yourself to swing on a bird takes time and effort. A round or two at the trap range can be very helpful.
One good tool for locating likely gamebird habitat is the Michigan MI-Hunt tool, which allows you to look at aerial maps of public land and put a graphical information systems (GIS) overlay on the lands showing their cover type. Finding aspen stands not visible from roadways is much easier with this tool.
Rabbits
Although rabbit season opens Sept. 15., it’s very tough to find them without snow on the ground, usually, because of underbrush. But that’s sparse this year, so it’s going to be interesting to see what that does to our rabbit populations, which rebounded in the last decade after years of low populations. That underbrush is where the rabbits’ warm-weather food comes from and it’s visibly diminished this year. My guess is this winter won’t have a bumper crop of bunnies.
Still, the lighter underbrush should make it easier to spot bunnies, so it might be worth keeping an eye out for them while you’re out for other small game. Although bunnies are often associated with pine stands, you can often find them farther afield in the fall.