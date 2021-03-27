The million-dollar question with brown trout in Lake Michigan is “Where did they go?”
The catch is down, lakewide.
The closest surveillance we have is the barrier net monitoring at the Ludington Pumped Storage Plant. The number of netting days varies year-to-year due to weather and other factors, but last year, just 24 brown trout over 12 inches long were found in 24 days of netting — an all-time low. In 2015, there were 194 brown trout that size caught in 37 days of netting.
So what happened?
Is it the chalky water from the claybanks being washed away? That’s certainly possible. Is it some other water-level factor we can’t figure out?
In 2015, there were 217 lake trout caught in those same nets. In 2020, that number was 119. Not as severe a decrease as the brown trout.
What about steelhead? In 2015, there were 28 caught over 12 inches long. In 2020, that number was 1.
Michigan DNR Biologist Mark Tonello asked an interesting question last week when we discussed this topic. He asked whether the relative lack of forage in the lake hasn’t turned predator fish to prey on our stocked fish?
The same net studies show increases, not decreases, in salmon numbers.
In 2015, there were 19 coho caught at the net.In 2020, that number jumped up to 72 coho over 12 inches long.
In 2015, there were 59 king salmon over 12 inches long caught at the net. In 2020, there were 67 kings that size caught.
To me, these numbers demonstrate that the net-pen rearing of cohos appears to be working. On the question of who’s eating who, I’m not sure it matters. I have heard reports of browns full of stocked lakers in the past and I have heard of lakers that ate stocked browns. Kings, we know, get locked on alewives when available, but we also know they’ve showed up with every fish that swims at the cleaning station.
Early returns
The 2021 season has opened very early thanks to an abbreviated ice season. So far I’ve heard reports of cohos, lakers, browns and steelhead being caught locally. So while the fishery is down overall and the browns are down, there’s still a fishery there and it’s a varied catch.
Pier anglers reported that hen steelhead still had tight egg skeins, meaning they aren’t ready to spawn just yet, so those could hang around for another few weeks.
Spring trolling in 2021
Traditionally, at least among most of the anglers I have fished with, stickbaits or minnowbaits like size F11 Rapala Floating Minnows have been the first lures out of the box. That persists until the water hits 40 degrees and then everything shifts to spoons.
However, if the net study numbers are representative of our fishery and not an anomaly, it might be wise to look at some of the things that anglers do in early-season events on the “salmon” tournament trail.
Do coho-chasing lures like Storm ThinFins and small rotator/fly combinations like the 6-inch SpinDoctor belong in your spread this spring?
We know that the traditional depth range where brown trout are targeted — 15 feet or less — has been less productive in recent springs because of the eroding banks and the silt that leaves suspended in the water. So should you slide out and try a small rotator/fly behind a small Dipsey Diver halfway up the water column?
Chances are the answers to these questions are yes. On most anglers’ priority list, cohos trump lakers and browns. So if they are here and here to stay, it’s worth diversifying your spread to capitalize on them.
Trolling in spring
Regardless of what’s out there, you’re going to want as many rods out as you can legally fish. That means planer boards. You have more options than ever lately, thanks to some innovations like the Dreamweaver Ninja boards, which allow one-button operation to hook your line to the front and back of the boards. That doesn’t mean you should abandon your Yeck boards, which are small-profile boards that dance in a light chop. Nor should you throw away your Yellow Birds and your Mr. Walleye boards. But as you lose boards and break them, consider the offerings of the locally-based companies.
My two-person trolling spread before the water gets to 40-degreess is four stickbait rods and two spoons. Stickbaits dive 1-3 feet, so you can run them in close to shore and scour the troughs between the sandbars for browns. My spoon rods are weighted with a half-color of lead-core line, a trick I took from Craig Coleman. This keeps spoons down even at 3 mph.
As the water warms, my two-person spread morphs from mostly sticks to mostly spoons. However, don’t discount the effectiveness of a small Dipsey diver set close to the boat with a 10-foot leader. A spoon or a stickbait fished behind these, kind of in the propwash, will often produce when nothing else will, particularly if you’re working a color (muddy outflow) line in the water.
Light and speed
I troll at roughly 2.6-2.8 mph because that’s where my boat idles. But in a recent episode of the Backlash Podcast, a muskie-specific podcast, guide Steve Herbeck said something I had never considered — the point where light penetration stops is an edge. That is to say, in structure fishing terms, that if you know your diver disappears from sight at 10 feet down, that’s a depth you should fish. Herbeck’s experience is with muskies, but he stated that predator fish will sit in the depth right where the water gets too dark to see so that they can ambush baitfish that are sight feeding. We know that many Lake Michigan baitfish are sight feeders, so it bears investigating if that depth where your Dipsey Diver disappears from view is a good depth to set at least one line (maybe a 3-color or a 5-color, depending on clarity where you’re at).
Lures and colors
People who know me best know that when I troll stickbaits, I tend toward the old-style KVD Wild Shiner, which is 4 3/4 inches long. That’s a whole lot of bait. But if you look at our Lake Michigan stocking reports for all species, you’re going to find that the size of stocked fish varies quite a bit. If Tonello’s question about whether salmonids are eating our stocked trout has merit, then it might behoove you to put at least one long, skinny shallow-diving trout-patterned bait in your spread. Heck, even a perch pattern that has bars emulating the parr marks on a young salmonid might be a smart choice.
When it comes to spoons, I fish them all, including the Yeck with earrings and the Dreamweaver SS. But I also really, really like the Silver Streak Mini-Streak and the Dreamweaver LD-sized spoon. With reports that our alewife population is younger this year, it might be time to go back to some smaller-than-standard spoons, especially in spring.
Whatever bait you throw, remember to hand-sharpen every hook.