My earliest sucker fishing trips were not on the nice, clean waters of West Michigan. Instead, they were on the Rouge River in Southeast Michigan.
I didn’t understand what I was looking at back then, but there were concrete structures that sat along the river’s edge. They looked like tunnels worthy of exploration to us. But now, years later, I know that they were not just storm drains, but massive 6-foot diameter storm drains that came down from the parking lots of the Ford and GM plants along Plymouth Road in Livonia. We’ve all heard the stories of factory workers (even here) disposing of chemicals or waste liquids down a drain that they knew perfectly well flowed to a lake. It’s less common now, we hope, although the fast-food bags that some idiot keeps dropping on Jagger Road would seem to say we are not as far along as a society as we’d like to believe.
But I digress. Sucker season. Sucker season in Southeast Michigan had a smell to it because of the storm drains. It was not uncommon to see rainbow slicks on the water where we dropped our lines for suckers, but we paid it no mind because it was something to tug a line in March and the time between October and March was far too long. We never kept or ate the suckers, but we knew some people did. It seemed pretty disgusting to us — chemicals or no chemicals.
Fast-forward almost 30 years to Custer Township, Michigan, and I tried my first sucker burger. The first bite was good, but the second bite was a little cold. Subsequent sucker burgers tasted much better, but I still have not been moved to catch, grind and cook my own suckers.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention Ray “Finny” Finholm here, because Ray always caught the suckers for SuckerFest. For those who don’t know or don’t remember, SuckerFest was a gathering celebrating sucker fishing (and taking a day off of work) that took place in Custer Township, then later Scottville, every spring. The event was started by Harsco-Pandrol-Jackson Vibrators employees. It went away after the organizers were hassled by first the U.S. Forest Service and then District Health Department No. 10, which made the workers take food training in — among other things — proper cooking and serving temperatures of fish sandwiches.
Rest in peace, SuckerFest, you were great while you lasted. I think everyone should try a sucker burger, food thermometer or not!
Catching suckers
Whether you agree with suckers as table fare or not, they are something fun and easy to catch and a great way to introduce kids to fishing. My own kids can remember fishing for suckers on the Pere Marquette River before they got the chance to catch bluegills on Hamlin Lake.
When the run is on, you don’t need much skill, just the proper amount of weight to hold your worm in the river.
The best rig I found for fishing the Pere Marquette’s finicky flows was a slider rig like you’d use on the breakwaters for steelhead or brown trout.
To tie a sliding rig, you buy a plastic sinker clip or you use a large snap-swivel. Thread the clip onto your main line, then thread on a bead, then tie on a barrel swivel. On the other side of the barrel swivel, tie a two-foot leader (or less in strong current) and then a hook. Hook size isn’t super important, but at least a size 6 is a good idea for suckers. A long-shank hook can give you something to grip while you try to wrestle the hook out of the rubbery mouth.
You’ll want a decent-sized pyramid sinker on the sliding clip (or snap-swivel). I like to start with a half-ounce. Pyramid sinkers are preferred because they are less likely to tumble down the sand in river current.
Bait is a personal choice, but I was always fond of redworms when you could find them and these days, I prefer the European worms sold as “red wigglers” by bait shops. We first encountered these at Maggie Gless’ house in Custer. She recycled newspaper and imported these worms specifically for that. The kids probably don’t remember much of her house, but it had a great spiral staircase made out of a tree trunk. The house itself was half of the old Custer train depot. Maggie, too, has left us, as Finny did. Rest in peace to both of them. Their contributions to sucker fishing are not forgotten.
Other gear
What else do you need to fish for suckers? Well, there’s the forked stick. Please bring your own and don’t cut sticks from public land. If you don’t have a forked stick you can use a commercially made rodholder. Rodholders are vital because when the fishing is slow, it is very slow. You can also put a bell on the end of your rod, because, when the fishing is quiet, it is “vewy quiet,” as Elmer Fudd would say. Once the fishing gets going, though, you’ll want to get rid of the bells because it can be fast and furious action.
You should also dress appropriately for sucker fishing. This is not the time to break out your spring and summer colors. Remember that the rivers where these fish run are floodplains and floodplains are, by definition, muddy. Also remember that these fish are spawning. If you don’t understand that word, you shouldn’t need the health department to tell you that it means contact with bodily fluids of suckers is possible, if not likely. Yes, eww, but you’ll live.
All about suckers
Mason, Oceana and Manistee counties are home to several species of suckers and redhorse. White suckers are the most plain-looking gold-hued fish of the bunch. Redhorse tend to have bigger heads and a redder hue to their bodies and fins. Longnose suckers appear to have a horizontal stripe down each side and, as the name implies, a longer nose than other suckers.
To win a Master Angler award for your suckers or redhorse, they must meet the following entry lengths: northern hog sucker, 13 inches; longnose sucker, 17 inches; white sucker, 20 inches; redhorse sucker, 22 inches.
Redhorse are not technically a sucker, but a group of several sucker-like species. If you’d like to precisely identify the type of sucker you have, you can visit www.michigan.gov/DNR and click on fishing. Then you’re going to have to click some more, but you’re on your own.
Litter
Please, please, please pick up after yourselves. The kayakers dropping beer cans in the river don’t like to look at the blue worm containers on the shoreline.
Seriously, can’t we all just grow the heck up and stop putting our trash in places not meant for trash? People here have no idea how nice they have it. There are communities in southeast Michigan that are having to pay for shopping carts, cars, bicycles and other items to be removed from their rivers. It’s gorgeous here. We have world-class rivers. Our rivers bring visitors and dollars. The people spending dollars to visit generally aren’t the ones trashing the rivers. It’s us. Just like it’s not the out-of-state plates doing 45 in the left lane. Do yourself, your children and the world a favor and pick up after yourself.