Zach Smith likes his job.
He’s one of 20 creel clerks working for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources surveying anglers in about 35 locations around Michigan about their fishing effort and success as well as keep an eye on the health of fish caught.
“Creel clerks are one of our main sources of data for Lake Michigan,” Jay Wesley, Lake Michigan basin coordinator, DNR Fisheries Division, said. “They conduct counts, do interviews and take biological samples from an anglers. These data are used to generate effort and catch estimates for the port, Michigan portion of Lake Michigan, and combined with other states to get lakewide estimates.”
Smith, 29, of Manistee, is a Grand Valley State University graduate with a degree in natural resources management whose dream job is to someday be working in fisheries biology or at a state hatchery.
Now in his sixth-year creel clerking from April through October, Smith has been assigned to Ludington and Manistee harbors for the past two years. Previously, he worked Grand Traverse Bay. The times and dates for creel clerks to work their assigned survey locations are selected by random with a goal of getting an accurate view of fishing pressure and success from the anglers he talks to and the counts of boats and anglers he sees fishing from shore, piers or boats at his assigned harbors.
“I enjoy the experience. I enjoy seeing the different fish. I enjoy seeing the seasonal variation in the fishery. It changes quite a bit,” Smith said.
On a recent late morning, Smith, clipboard survey sheet in hand, walked to the end of the Ludington North Breakwater to determine if anyone was fishing along the pier, and if so, what kind of luck they were having. Earlier he had surveyed six boats returning to the dock after fishing.
The clerks ask anglers how long they’ve been fishing, how many and what type of fish they caught, and the angler’s home zip code.
For Great Lakes salmonids, clerks also take scale samples of fish being cleaned at harbor stations, check if a fish has a clipped adipose fin indicating it was hatchery raised and, if so, take the snout. Clerks also look for lamprey marks on the sides of the fish.
In addition, Smith collects stomachs for the ongoing Michigan State University predator diet study. He measures and weighs fish, determines their sex (eggs for females, sperm in males) and records all the information to later load onto an app on his phone. Results are uploaded monthly to his supervisor and distributed to the biologists.
“Our data helps biologists manage the lakes,” he said.
“This information is reviewed annually by biologists and the Lake Michigan Committee,” Wesley said of Lake Michigan creel survey data. “The data is used in the predator prey model that informs managers about the health and balance of the fishery and assists in determining when to stock more or less fish,”
Mark Tonello, Central District DNR fisheries management biologist, agrees.
“Creel clerks are very important assets in helping us manage the Great Lakes in particular. The data they collect gives us the proper information to make informed, scientifically based management decisions regarding Great Lakes fish populations,” Tonello said. “In addition, creel clerks are invaluable for their frequent direct contact with the angling public. Our creel clerks are ambassadors for the department, and often answer questions from the public about many different aspects of natural resources management.”
“Clerks are also in contact with a lot of anglers and answer questions about the fishery, stocked fish, regulations, and most importantly, where are the fish and what are they biting on,” Wesley added.
Smith finds it’s helpful to share information with anglers. On this day, talking with anglers stowing gear on their boat pulled after a morning’s fishing on Lake Michigan, he related he heard flies were working but meat rigs weren’t for the kings just showing up.
He had watched boat anglers catch a few kings off the pierheads earlier and had talked with a pier angler who the day before had caught a king casting from the end of the pier.
On this morning, none was taken on the pier. A solo perch angler also said he had no luck that morning. He surveyed six boats earlier that morning.
For a survey to be valid, an angler still actively fishing when talked to has had to have been fishing at least an hour or the clerk can’t use their information.
If he talks to someone who is leaving after fishing, the angler had to have fished at least 30 minutes for the survey to be accepted.
Most anglers, he said, are familiar with the creel surveys and are cooperative.
“People are happy to help,” he said.
It helps for a creel clerk, he said, to be able to carry on a conversation with about anyone.
“I have fun,” he said.
“Zach is a veteran creel clerk,“ Tonello said. “He has very good knowledge of Lake Michigan and fisheries management in general. In addition, Zach has a passion for fishing and excels at communicating with the angling public. Zach is a tremendous asset for the department.”
An angler and hunter when not working, he enjoys bass and northern pike fishing on Manistee Lake.
What doesn’t he, as a creel clerk, do? “I don’t enforce the law,” Smith said.