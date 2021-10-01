Salmon season is here again on local rivers and it looks like it might be a tough one.
Why?
Well, the water is low and clear and salmon hate that. And even though there’s rain in the forecast, the Climate Prediction Center is calling for below normal precipitation for the next three or four weeks.
The numbers, at least from my personal surveying, seem decent. There are good numbers of kings on the Pere Marquette and decent numbers of cohos on the Big Sable in Ludington State Park. I can’t speak to the situation on the Big and Little Manistee or the White or Muskegon, but I’ve given the rivers in our county a pretty good look and they’re not bad. However, seeing fish isn’t the same as catching fish and the toughest years are when you can see them all.
Although I’m not a diehard river salmon angler, I’ve tangled with my share. I can tell you that this does not seem to me to be a firetiger Thunderstick year, at least in the upper reaches. No, the way the water is clearing up, you’re going to want to educate yourself on all the legal ways to fish an egg fly or, where legal, spawn.
Location, location
Where do you want to fish? Well, first, let’s review the gear restrictions. Basically, if you’re on the Pere Marquette in Lake County, you’re not going to be able to use any natural bait. The P.M. is basically flies only in certain areas. For Mason, Manistee and Oceana counties, the regs are as follows:
“On the following waters from Aug. 1 — Nov. 15, terminal fishing gear is restricted to single-pointed hooks or jigs, measuring 1/2-inch or less from point to shank or treble hooks 3/8-inch or less from point to shank ONLY when attached to a body bait, plug, spinner or spoon. An artificial lure is not a device primarily constructed of lead: all waters of the Betsie R. (Benzie and Manistee Cos.), all waters of Bear Cr. (Manistee Co.), the Manistee R. from Tippy Dam downstream to Railroad Bridge below M-55 (T22N, R16W, S31; Manistee Co.), Big Sable R. from mouth upstream to Hamlin Lake Dam (Mason Co.), all waters of the the Pere Marquette R. (Lake, Mason, Newaygo and Oceana Cos.), all waters of the Little Manistee R. (Lake, Manistee and Mason Cos.), White R. from mouth upstream to Hesperia Dam (Muskegon and Oceana Cos.), all waters of N. Br. White R. (Muskegon and Oceana Cos.) Muskegon R. upstream to Croton Dam (Muskegon and Newaygo Cos.), and all waters of the N. Br. Pentwater R. (Mason and Oceana Cos.), S. Br. Penwater R. upstream to Hart Dam (Mason and Oceana Cos.)”
Is that clear as mud? Believe me, it’s better than it used to be.
Speaking of mud, it is your friend. If you can find dark water and you’re a hardware angler, you’ll want to fish those holes hard. Gin-clear water is tough. While the salmon are on auto-pilot, they are still fish programmed to spook at every shadow, so a little tint to the water is something to be sought out.
Where do you go beyond that? Well, get out your hydrodynamics textbook if you’re an engineer, and if you’re not, start watching how the leaves fall on the water. Unless they’re on gravel redds, salmon tend to seek out rest areas to congregate. If the leaves on the water aren’t moving downstream, you probably have an eddy or slack current area. That’s always worth a cast. Other areas for congregating are behind current obstructions like large boulders, logs, stumps and big bends in the river.
So, to review: dirty water, shady water and deep, slow water can be productive. Although salmon have short memories for boats going over them and waders going past them, finding the quietest spot you can is also in your favor.
Having said that, the community spots are community spots for a reason — they hold fish. So don’t sell the river short from Reek Road to just below Scottville because it’s a good place to fish. However, if you see people “jerking” fish or emulating snagging in any other way, you probably should back away slowly. Hooksets are a part of fishing, but if you happen to set the hook in an area where everyone else is just snagging, don’t be surprised if someone in a green suit with a badge pops out of the woods to have a word with you.
Lures
Are salmon feeding on the spawning run? No. Will they bite out of instinct or annoyance? Yes. So the goal is to put something they recognize as food in front of them over and over again or just tick them off with something bite-sized.
Salmon will eat each other’s eggs, so spawn is a good start, where legal. Where it’s not, a yarn fly imitating an egg or something incorporating an egg (like an egg-sucking leech) will suffice for tricking them into taking.
How do you get these offerings in front of a salmon? Well, you can’t put weight below your hook because it’s illegal. The best you can do is put your sinkers on a dropper or in a slinky above your hook. How long a dropper? The depth of the water, the speed of the current and the obstructions will determine the lengths of your droppers and leaders. Your local tackle shop is a good place to start with those questions — or at least to make sure you have enough leader material and sinkers to take on the job. You will break off your sinkers and hooks, so bring extra.
If you’re more of the hardware persuasion, then you’ll want to consider spinners, spoons and crankbaits in neon colors. The aforementioned Deep Thunderstick is a standby, as are neon Flatfish, Kwikfish and Ping-ATs.
For the record, most size 4 treble hooks are under the limit for the DNR measurements — in case you want to downsize your favorite lure’s hooks.
Rods and reels
Obviously, fly rods, centerpin rods and reels and the like are specialized equipment and I’m not going to be able to predict what you’ll need for your favorite stretch of river. Again, fly shops are probably the way to go.
For everyone else, you’ll want to keep in mind that the kings are running heavier this year, so you’ll want at least 20-pound monofilament main line or superline. You’ll want to stock up on fluorocarbon leader material, too, just in case you get into some clear water areas.
Salmon, even dying salmon on their spawning run, make long runs when you’re fighting them, so you’ll need line capacity. That means for spinning reels and baitcasting reels, you’re looking at the 4000 or 400 series of reels.
For rods, you’ll want something that can handle the shock of a salmon run in current, but you need some backbone as well. A 7-foot rod is the minimum. Anything over 9 feet should be considered with caution, though.
Wading and safety
I’m no longer on the staff of the daily paper, having moved on to real estate, but in the 15 years I sat in the newsroom I covered too many close calls and drownings. Our rivers might look low and clear, but they still have significant current. The bottom of some of the best stretches is clay, which is slipperier than the floor of a fast-food kitchen. Make sure if you’re wading that you have appropriate traction on your boots and always, always wear a wading belt. Inflatable PFDs are also a good idea.
Similarly, we have more and more anglers using kayaks and single-seat pontoons to access out-of-the-way river areas. Please wear your life jacket while paddling. Again, inflatable PFDs are a great option for this type of fishing as they are lightweight and stay out of your way and they’re available in a variety of camouflage non-fish-spooking patterns.