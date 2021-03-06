March is a tough month. Do you pole vault over the melted shore out onto what’s left of the ice sheet? Do you go out and troll brown trout even though you know it’s probably too cold? Do you rush the sucker season? Try to find a couple steelhead?
I have done all of those things in March over the years, but the one constant is that I try to get ready for the season. Some years that might mean wiring in new electronics on the boat, but most years it’s just attention to my reels and tackle.
When I moved here in 2001, I had three spinning rods and two baitcasting rods. Now I have those rods plus salmon rods and muskie rods — as well as some specialized panfish rods.
While I love hitting the ice and the rivers, March serves up a lot of the weather that is better for indoor activity than outdoor activity — namely wind and rain.
So consider this a list of rainy day chores for your fishing gear.
Reels
The best advice I got for reels is to keep them clean. Do that and you’re ahead of the game.
The best tools for the job are some paper towel and cotton swabs. You can also use some light de-greasing compound like WD-40, if you like. I use a commercial kit from Ardent for cleaning my reels and it has some grease called “reel butter” that works great on my baitcasting reels.
One bit of advice on disassembling reels: make sure you have room. Do this work on a clean table or workbench. Lay out the components in the order they are removed so that you can put them back together again. If you get stuck, check out YouTube and there’s often a video that shows you what you messed up.
Line
Again, fishing line should be kept clean. The reels that aren’t on your boat for this fishing trip should be stored in a cool, dry place.
I use a lot of superline and it’s expensive. One trick for off-season line care is to reverse your line on your reel. This can be done with a shuttle reel. Take the line off of one reel, put it on your shuttle reel. Now take the line from one of your often-used reels and put it on the reel you just emptied so it’s backwards. Now you have fresh line on the business end of your spool, rather than buried at the bottom with the backing. When you’re paying $20 a spool for superline, it adds up quick for multiple reels. Save a buck by turning it around.
This is also a good time of year to trim back your lines and re-tie knots. We all are in a rush for that first trip of the year and we grab what we have and start setting lines. Take a minute now to feel for nicks in the line and to re-tie your snaps, swivels and leaders.
Tackle storage
Every year you find yourself in a situation where you can’t find what you want or you know where it is, but it’s so buried that you don’t have the time or space to get to it when you need it. I’ve run into this fishing bass tournaments the last few years.
I say this every year and I’m going to say it again — no hook should go in the water without you testing it on your fingertip or fingernail. I like to take the time now to sharpen every hook in every box and also to look for failing split rings or hooks. If there’s rust, take that whole hook off and trash it. You can’t clean it off enough that it won’t come back.
Time is precious on the water, so get organized now while you have time to burn. Here are some suggestions for tackle storage by species.
Salmon/brown trout
Fishing for salmon is a mess. You start out with spoons in plastic trays and then the next thing you know you’ve got 10 trays for spoons, two for rotators, a bin full of flies and meat rigs. I’ve simplified my fishing with Special Mate tackle boxes. They are pricey boxes, but they save time and your gear stays organized.
All of my brown trout stickbaits are in a Special Mate that doesn’t just have dividers, it has sidewalls around each bait so those three tiny treble hooks can hook the neighboring bait. Just this change has made fishing for browns so much more enjoyable. Yes, the box has a big footprint, but I’d rather deal with that than untangling Rapalas.
I have similar boxes for my regular spoons and my mag spoons. One interesting note I saw — the median alewife age is younger in recent years and the DNR is hoping it will stay that way. So don’t sleep on your regular-sized spoons.
My rotators (at least my standard SpinDoctors) live in a Plano box with the slots built in. My larger rotators and paddles live in some random plastic boxes I purchased at a big-box store. My flies and plugs also live in a random box, although that one is shaped more like a lunch box. The hook rigs for my J-plugs live in a clamshell take-out package with a clear lid. I keep them all attached to a piece of foam inside it.
The nice thing I was able to do was fit all of my rotators, flies and plugs into their boxes in one milk crate. So when I go salmon fishing, I have two Special Mate boxes of spoons and one milk crate to deal with. And if I have a bass tournament the next day, I can get the riggers put away and all the tackle out in less than 10 minutes.
Bass
Bass tackle can be a nightmare. First, all of your soft plastics need to live in their own box or tackle trays. With all the hand-poured stuff coming back into popularity, you’re going to run into problems if you try to store your soft plastics near your hard baits.
Crankbaits are always a problem because of the hooks tangling. Although there are some nice boxes that have dividers or sticky compartments so your baits stay where you put them, I haven’t yet broken down and obtained these. I just try to keep all my crankbaits of similar size in the same tray.
Spinnerbaits used to be a pain, but they are pretty easy if you just buy a worm wallet. I don’t fish worms enough to need a worm wallet, but they are basically a little binder with zip-close plastic bags as pages. You can fit two or three spinnerbaits in each page.
This year I’m going to break down and do a separate box for hooks for bass. For whatever reason, worm hooks just break out in rust like no other hooks I own. So they’ll be in a separate box from now on. I have done this for years with salmon and muskie hooks — I just have a separate box on the boat close to my console at all times. I can swap out a hook in a hurry that way.
Walleye
Ugh. Walleye stuff is the worst to store. All those crawler harnesses and small spoons. Harnesses are easier to store than ever, though, because you can pick up commercially made boxes that hold multiple spindles for your harnesses or you can cut up a pool noodle and put several pieces into one box. If you’re ambitious, you can color-code your pool noodles for the different harnesses.
As for walleye spoons, there’s are several great small spoon boxes that incorporate foam with slots so your walleye spoons won’t rub together and lose their ugly colored paint. (Seriously, they are ugly compared to salmon spoons).
Muskie tackle
Vertical tackle storage is the only way to go for muskie fishing. All of my baits hang in either Flambeau cubes or in Lakewood tackle boxes. I have not made the several-hundred-dollar investment into Just EnCase boxes for my boat, but many people have. I’m wondering if something like that will ever spill out into salmon fishing. These are boxes made of heavy-duty plastic with clear tops that you can stand on. For muskie boats, they add casting deck space.