Some say it’s falling temperatures, some say it’s photoperiod, some say it’s all the Halloween candy displays, but something makes all of us eat more at this time of the year and fish are no different.

Whether you target bass, pike, walleye or muskies, they are on the prowl for food right now. Perch and panfish, too.

We’ll focus on the predatory fish, though, because they’re the easiest to find at this time of year.

I had heard about this phenomenon when I was younger — especially in Bassmaster magazine, but I never seemed to time it right. But here on the West side of the state, where Lake Michigan moderates our weather and our water temperatures, it seems like we have an extended fall bite.

The best part of it is, you never know what species you’re going to catch on a given cast. It might be a big bass, a big pike, a keeper walleye or even a muskie.

And you won’t see many other boats out because they’re bowhunting, attending youth sports meets or generally getting their house and yard ready for winter. Heck, many of them have already winterized their boats and pulled their docks for the year.

Plants and oxygen

If you fish, you need to pay attention to the aquatic weeds. If you’ve read any of my stories in the past, you know I’m constantly harping on the need to find cabbage weed. Why? Because right now the milfoil and the wild celery and the curly-leaf pondweed and all the other inferior weeds are wilting and dying, while the cabbage is still staying green and hanging on.

Why is that important? Because just like trees and grasses that make our oxygen, aquatic weeds put oxygen into the water. That oxygen attracts microbes, which attract aquatic insects, which attract baitfish, which attract panfish, which in turn attract predatory fish.

If you’re looking for fish this fall or winter, find the cabbage and the fish won’t be far away.

Temperature

We had a little shock of cold last week, which brought water temperatures down. This generally sends fish into two places — the weeds or near thermal cover like sand, rocks or wood. If you can find a place where you have both weeds and some kind of thermal cover, you’re going to find fish. Couple those elements with quick access to deep water and you’ve found the trifecta.

The fish will be shallow until fall turnover, which takes place when the water hits around 57 degrees. Last I checked 10 days ago, we still had water in the low 70s.

Larger lakes will take longer to cool off than smaller lakes, so keep an eye on them if your local lake turns over.

What is turnover? Well, it’s when the surface water cools enough to be more dense than the bottom water and the whole system flips over, producing tough fishing, scattered fish and a smell that’s kind of chemical-ish.

Bass

Bass love to bury themselves in the weeds, but they also love warm water because that’s where all the bait ends up. At this time of year, I typically find bass either deep in the weeds or located between the shoreline and the inside weedline.

There’s no better lure than a bass spinnerbait for targeting them when they’re active, especially because at this time of year you find a lot of chopped weeds along shorelines. You want something that you can cover water with quickly with lots of flash and vibration and, well, that’s just a spinnerbait.

If you find a slow bite due to clear skies, try probing the weed tops a little deeper into the weedbeds. You can use a standard spinnerbait counted down and reeled straight in or you can pick up a short-arm spinnerbait that you can yo-yo back to you with pulses and pauses of your reeling.

Pike

Pike are everywhere at this time of year, but mainly they hug the weedlines on the outside edge. If there’s one thing I’ve learned about pike in my 52 years on this planet, it’s that they love when a lure or a baitfish stops in front of them. They just can’t help themselves and they pounce on it. So while I waited for the muskies to grow up in Hamlin Lake from 2005 on, I did a ton of casting of Suicks, Bobbie Baits, Sandcats and similar dive-and-rise jerkbaits. Don’t have any of those? A big Rapala Husky Jerk will work, too.

I fish these lures on braided line with a solid wire leader without heavy swivels. You want to be able to give a rip on the lure and then have it back up slightly while it rises. This lets you probe the weedbeds without getting tangled up too much. And when you’re stopping to let that lure rise, that’s usually when a pike smacks it.

If you’re finding that pike are very active and willing to bite, you can switch to a spinnerbait or even a lipless crankbait like a Rat-L-Trap at this time of year and pick up more fish. Just remember to count the lure down to where the weeds are.

Walleye

The first thing to know about walleye is that they follow the bait. So if it’s windy and the bait is all piled up on one shoreline, get out there and fish that shoreline. If it’s not windy, chances are the walleyes will be relating to cabbage weeds just like the other predators. If they’re not, they’re sitting right off the deep side of the weed bed, suspending there.

The great thing about this time of year is you really don’t know what you’re going to catch. The conditions concentrate the bait, which concentrates the predators. If I was to target walleyes this time of year, I’d work a deep jerkbait around the outside edges of the weedbeds. I’d position my boat about a cast off the weedline, though, so that I could work it back through that water where walleyes are likely to suspend.

But be ready to change tactics because a big wind will push the walleyes and everything else up onto the flats where the baitfish are collecting. Follow the wind and you’ll find the walleyes.

A friend taught me to chase shoreline lights when the wind is blowing at night, something I’ve been able to put to use on lakes in the U.P. If the prevailing wind is pushing toward a marina or lighted shoreline, probe the edges of that light-to-dark transition and you’ll hook up.

Muskies

All across the Midwest, big muskies are caught at this time of year. If you can find weeds, you can find muskies. If you have clouds and waves, get out those big bucktails and cast until your arm feels like it will fall off. If you have light winds, try some topwater lures. If you have calm and clear, blue skies, it’s time to try something like a Suick or a glidebait. A glidebait is generally a flat-sided lure that you twitch in a walk-the-dog retrieve. Common brands are Phantoms and Hellhounds. There’s something about that hypnotic repetitive action that triggers muskies to bite when they otherwise might not.

Muskies are very sensitive to water temperature changes, so when the bait disappears to the tops of the dropoffs, the muskies will follow. At that point, it’s anybody’s guess how you might catch them, but my money is on a Bulldawg, Medussa or Depth Raider.