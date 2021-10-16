You’ve got less than a month to find ammunition and get sighted in.
“No problem,” you say.
But when you head over to the range and go to put your three bullets downrange and you find that they aren’t on paper, you’ll realize your mistake.
Hard case, soft case, old scope, new scope, it doesn’t matter. The grim reaper comes for all sights except the iron ones someday.
In today’s world, you need a box of 20 shells. If you only shoot three to check zero, good for you, but don’t get down to single-digit numbers of cartridges or you’ll regret it.
What follows are some tips for making sure you’re ready to go Nov. 15.
Scour the stores
First, if you haven’t gone to all the chain stores locally and all the specialty stores in our region to stock up, you should.
Maybe you have to pay top dollar, maybe your friend is going to a far-flung corner of the state where they still stock 165-grain Core-Lokt .30-06 ammunition.
Whatever it takes, stock up on your ammunition.
I may not have been hunting as long as some readers, but I’ve been playing “find-the-ammo” longer than a lot of you. When you have a .303 British, you find that the stores don’t really care about that cartridge anymore.
So for years I used to just mosey down the ammunition aisle of every K-mart, Dunham’s, Walmart in whatever town I was in and then I’d hit the locally-owned stores if I could find them.
The .303 was never my primary rifle, but before I was a reloader, I lived in constant fear of that gun turning into a boat oar for lack of ammo.
My primary rifle, a .30-06 that liked 150-grain Core-Lokt ammo, would never, ever, possibly run out of easy-to-find ammunition, right?
Then came the last two years and I took calls from friends looking not just for that, but for .270, .243 and all varieties of 7mm ammunition.
These shortages used to be blamed on politics, but with shelves of all varieties looking half-empty this year, we can say now that it’s a manufacturing problem related to world events. And if you disagree, go ahead and grouse about it, but do it on your way to the store.
Beg and borrow
If you’re going to harass your friends and family members for their spare boxes, do it now. Nobody wants to talk to you on Nov. 14.
I don’t personally think the ammunition shortage is a forever problem. In fact, local stores got a good slug of ammunition in August this year. Most of that disappeared, but I think it will re-appear with time. So don’t feel ashamed about asking your buddy with 60 rounds if you can buy a box from him or her.
Save your brass
I shake my head when I find brass at the range. Then I pick it up.
Whether you shoot a common caliber or an uncommon caliber, having 20 empty fire-formed cartridges out of your rifle is a good thing. Just put them in the box and save them. Maybe you’ll never need them.
But if you do need ammunition made, brass fitted from your own rifle is easier to work up if someone has to hand-load for you.
I don’t want to turn this into a full-on handloading article, but we’re going to touch on it.
In handloading, you have to re-size the brass casing, but you’ll get a better fit if you only have to work the top of the cartridge in a process called neck-sizing.
Reloading 101
I generally like to do a detailed reloading article in the winter, but I want to touch on it here. This should not be mistaken for the instructions in a reloading manual published by a press, powder or bullet manufacturer. Do not attempt to create handloads using these instructions alone. This is intended as an equipment list to get you moving in the right direction.
It’s not impossible that you could find all the equipment and get coached up in less than a month so that you can hunt with your own handloads opening day. Not impossible, but improbable. Still, that shouldn’t stop you from thinking long-term. This is Christmas-list season, after all.
So what do you need to reload ammunition?
The first, and most important, piece of the puzzle, is a quality reloading manual with multiple recipes for your selected caliber. The old hands at this like to say that the lawyers have lightened up the loads in the newer manuals, but the newer manuals also include some powders and newer calibers that the older ones don’t. So do your best to locate one or two reloading manuals — they are worth whatever you have to pay. I personally own one Hornady and one Sierra manual.
Second, you need a press. A single-stage press is just a simple tool for forcing brass through a die that re-forms brass to its original dimensions. Often, you can get a press in a kit that includes several of the equipment pieces I’ve listed here.
Third, you’ll need dies for your selected caliber. These are pretty easy to find, but there was an explosion of interest in reloading last year, so you may have to pay a premium for uncommon calibers.
Rifle dies come in packs of two (sometimes three). One of the dies is a sizing die with an primer ejection/extraction pin and the other is a bullet seating die. The pin that removes your primers is the only fragile part of used dies and you can generally find replacements fairly easily.
Once you have your empty cartridges sized, you’ll have to put primers back into them. You can either use an attachment on your reloading press or you can use a hand-held press.
You’ll also need a powder dispenser. This may be an attachment to your press or a free-standing digital scale that automatically dispenses pre-measured charges. You’ll need a scale for measuring your charges even if you go with a manual dispenser. And you’ll want a funnel for pouring your measured charges into your brass.
Another key piece of equipment is a shell block or two for keeping your shells upright while you work on them, sort them and load them.
There’s a lot more to understand about reloading, but you have a shopping list now. If you struggle with finding rifle ammunition right now, consider pursuing these items.