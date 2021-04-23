It’s started.
Morel mushroom season is under way in Michigan and Mason County.
For the past week or more reports of white morels in southern Michigan have been posted on Michigan mushroom social media page.
Local hunters have been finding a few early season black morels, too. I’ve found a couple black morels at one heavily-hunted but productive Oceana County spot.
In the coming weeks, black and then whites should keep showing.
The cold, dry weather isn’t ideal. But there is moisture in the ground beneath leaves and spring mushrooms are pretty hardy.
Tuesday, reports of substantial finds of black morels in Reed City and in Mason County where Branch Township resident Ashley Figgins picked 156 Tuesday morning.
It’s time to seriously look for these first-of-the-season morels.
Many local hunters search out poplar stands for black morels. The first we found this year were in poplars.
Many experienced hunters first hunt for the trees and terrain they associate morels with. My late father-in-law taught us mushrooming decades ago, and he looked for dead elm. Elm trees are not as abundant as they once were, but one of our daughters has old elm in her southern Michigan yard and finds white morels under them each spring including her first of 2021 this past weekend.
Figgins, who hunts a mix of private and public land, said, “My Dad was an avid hunter and always said, ‘You just have to get out there and cover as much land as possible!’ He passed away 11 years ago, and I’ve hunted many of his old spots but have had to venture out on my own, too. I scout land all year for potential spots now.
“Some of the things I look for are old, dried, dead ferns near some body of water or swamp or a field of them with some dying jack pines, a mixture of that with some elm, birch, ash is a good recipe.
“I look for the way the woods change from say all oak to a patch of birch, ash, elm along with a few pines. I definitely check south facing hills first and prefer to go as early in the day as possible. I find them in some very ferny fields, huge hills. The biggest trick is learning the trees, what they like which seems to be a variety of conditions depending on the weather, especially.”
Like bad habits, morels often are found grouped together. When you find one, it often pays to stop and look around you before moving. In good years, at good spots one sometimes can pick a good mess in a small area.
Master morel hunter Roger Thurow has suggested when you find a morel, mark the spot by dropping your hat by it and walk in expanding circles extending away from the located mushroom to seek others.
It’s good advice. Mushrooms are the fruit of the potentially long-lived underground mycelium – the vegetative part with long, branching thread-like strands – and the fruit can pop up along those strands. Because it is the organism’s fruit, where one finds morels one season, morels will show for several more years.
Another productive trick is to change directions when walking. I sometimes find that the direction of light hitting the cap of the mushroom naturally camouflaged on the floor of a woods or meadow can accent or hide the mushroom. Changing direction can spotlight mushrooms “hidden” before.
Another master tip, is to look ahead, not at your feet. It takes some practice, but scanning ahead often is a better way to see a mushroom sticking out from the ground cover.
But once a morel is sighted, look carefully at where you step before walking to pick the mushroom. Often others are nearby unseen. Squatting down to look for more can be productive.
“I always re-walk the area I’m hunting over and over because just when I think I’ve found them all there’s more hiding,” Figgins said. “They are called elusive for a reason.”
Black morels, in my experience, don’t often clump together in masses as white morels sometimes do.
Once one black morel is found, a couple or a few others might be immediately adjacent to it or another one may be several or more feet away. On a couple occasions hunting ridges at the edges of pine plantation, I’ve picked blacks one at-a-time five to 10 feet or more apart on the ridge. Like Figgins, I find such transition areas to be productive.
If golf is a good walk spoiled, mushroom hunting is a good walk that when morels are found can spoil you.
“The ones I found today were froze,” Figgins said mid-week. “I found them in a patch of ferns mixed with a few dying jack pines. And I’ve found them as early as March 23! The warmer weather is always a good indicator, it’s been a bit sketchy this season weather-wise, but I feel this weekend and the next couple weeks will be prime. We really need a nice warm up.”
Veteran hunters have their special spots the which are often closely kept secrets. Newcomers asking where to find morels may receive vague answers such as “in the woods” or “by dead trees.”
Maybe you’ll hear a general vicinity such as in the national forest or near Mesick.
The fact is, morels are found throughout Michigan. They are where you find them and the variety of places is maddening. Backyards can be as productive as a natural area, if you’re lucky. (If they’re in your back yard, you might want to skip lawn chemicals so you don’t have to be concerned about consuming your crop.)
While poplars are popular for black morels, dead elm and dead ash can be productive, too. Pines can produce. So can open meadows.
If you drive M-55 or forest roads, you can tell where others are hunting by the cars parked along roads.
Or, you can look for woods with stands of the types of trees or terrain you prefer, stopping and hunting public ground when you find likely looking spots.
Remember to respect private property and to give others hunting their room. More than once, we’ve encountered people actively picking on public land. While it’s not illegal to walk up and crowd in their spot, it’s certainly not a way to win a friendship — unless they invite you over.
In such cases, I study the trees, other vegetation and the terrain they’re picking in and look for my own spot like it. Sometimes a similar spot is nearby to scour without horning in on the other’s find.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources publishes online maps showing locations of the previous year’s prescribed burns in state forests. Such sites a year later, are purported to be good for mushrooming. It’s worth a try, right?
Mushrooms seem to pop up overnight. The fruit may grow larger when left unpicked if conditions are right – at least to a point.
I will pass up very small morels because there is such a thing as too small to pick.
If you’re lucky enough to have a patch on private land, you might let small ones grow to pick another day – but be aware other creatures eat morels and there’s no guarantee they will be untouched or will grow much.
CAUTIONS
Be careful about the advice concerning consuming mushrooms on social media pages. There’s a lot of potentially bad or ill-informed advice about “safe” mushrooms to eat.
Even morels the first time should be eaten in moderation to make sure you don’t have any bad reactions.
There are many other edible mushrooms in the wild, some deemed tastier than morels. But there are poisonous mushrooms, too, that can sicken you, cause serious liver damage or in extreme cases lead to death. Don’t guess.
So-called “beefsteak” mushrooms come in several varieties. One in particular contains toxins that can and does sicken people who don’t properly prepare them. I’m no expert in that field, so my advice is to leave them alone. Why take a chance with your health eating a mushroom you’re uncertain of?
Also beware of ticks. I often spray clothing with a repellant containing picaridin that is supposedly effective on mosquitoes and ticks. A tick check when done and able to change clothes is prudent and part of modern mushrooming.
FINAL WORD
Enjoy the time afield. That to many is the real appeal of morel hunting. It’s a reason to get outdoors, explore the woods, enjoy nature and fresh air.
Morels are the bonus – a tasty one, for sure. But enjoy the hunt.
With luck and good weather, the season will continue into and perhaps through May with giant whites closing out the morel season late in the month or early June.
Happy hunting.