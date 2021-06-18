Perfect is fleeting in the outdoors world.
This is why the industry exists. New fishing rods, new rifle scopes, new hunting bows...there’s always some promise of perfection. We buy, we use, we love, we fall out of love and we buy again.
So it is with canoes, I’m finding out.
The first parameter was established by my friend Wayne, who said that around here, a river canoe needs to be less than 15 feet long.
Why? Well, any longer and you’re going to have some difficulties on the tighter passages. The White, the Pentwater, the Pere Marquette, the Lincoln, the Sable, the Little Manistee and the Pine rivers all have sand and wood and rocks. The sand is no worry, but the wood and the rocks can leave you less room to maneuver than you’d like.
In the last year, I’ve been struck by how often trees fall into our rivers.
Heck, I’m struck by how often the shape of the outlet on the Sable River changes shape in Ludington State Park.
There’s always a new obstacle. And with canoeing, you have to worry about the back of the boat as well as the front of the boat.
If you’re paddling with a partner, your maneuvers might give them a faceful of branches.
If you’re solo, your tail can grind or rub or tap a rock or tree.
This might not seem bad, but add some speed to the equation like you’ll see on the Pine or the Little Manistee or select parts of the P.M. system and any little course deviation can give you a swim.
And although my friend is fundamentally right about 15 feet being a nice size for rivers here, another 6 inches on each end won’t make that much more difference in most places.
And 16-footers are twice as common on the used market as 15-footers are.
The next parameter — and maybe the more important one — is toughness.
A canoe in our region needs to be able to handle a collision at high speed.
A couple weeks ago on the Little Manistee I was solo paddling one of our tandem canoes and I took a hard slam into a stub of a large branch on a downed log blocking the entire channel.
I winced. If that had been my kevlar Wenonah Fisherman, there would have been extensive damage.
If it had been any fiberglass boat, there would have been damage. As it was, my Royalex Wenonah Heron flexed and did not puncture or collapse. That’s why I own mostly Royalex boats.
The most sought-after material for 30 years was Royalex.
This was a vinyl sandwich of sorts that gave a good blend of rigidity, flexibility and strength. It’s also much lighter than the three-ply Polyethylene construction that became so popular in Old Town’s Discovery series. Think 50 pounds vs. 80 pounds.
Royalex went out of production in 2014, so used boats are all we have. There’s a new material called T-Formex that is in use by just a couple companies — Esquif and Wenonah — and it approximates Royalex fairly well. But 2020 happened, so boat production is far behind.
Now I’m sure some of you are asking about kevlar. Kevlar is great, but it’s very rigid. There’s some new formulations that use Innegra fiber and that allows for a tough-yet-flexible build. However, those still are only as tough as their outer gel coat. In summer 2021, you don’t want to rely on a gel coat because you’re going to grind that off fairly quickly if you aren’t paying attention in our low water levels. You can apply a new gel coat, but honestly, I’m going to choose the lowest-maintenance ownership path I can find.
I want to spend time paddling, not sanding and painting.
Design
All canoes are not designed alike. Some are wide with a flat bottom and some are almost v-shaped and narrower. If you’re floating from Custer to Scottville, all you need is wide and flat. If you’re going to play in our splashier rivers, you want a slimmer profile for maneuvering.
Then there’s this thing called rocker.
Some people confuse this with the shape of the bow and stern, sometimes called the “stems” of the boat.
Rocker is actually the arc of the hull. If a boat has 2 inches of rocker forward and aft, then it will have a slight banana shape to it.
Rocker helps for shallow streams because it keeps your bow and stern from taking as much of a beating.
Eventually most canoes need some attention to their bow and stern because gravel landings rough them up. Rocker helps prevent those logs that you run up on from doing as much damage, but it also lets you glide up on those logs instead of bouncing off with a “doink!”
Tumblehome is the bubble shape you see on the sides of some canoes. This lets a paddler lean into turns without tipping over completely.
Leaning into turns pulls the stems out of the water and lets a canoe turn more quickly — something that can come in handy when you find one of those many trees that falls across the river when you’re not looking.
So without getting too specific or too technical, a good river canoe needs a little rocker and a little tumblehome.
Putting it all together
When you look at everything you want or need in a tandem canoe for this area, the list of ideal boats shrinks to a handful of boats made of Royalex (or T-Formex): Dagger’s Reflection 15. Old Town’s Pack or Trapper or Hunter.
Wenonah’s Heron. Mad River’s Explorer 15. NovaCraft’s Bob Special. Esquif’s Huron. I should point out that NovaCraft and Wenonah also have special materials called TuffStuff or Tuf Weave, respectively.
These are not Royalex, but they will last longer than other materials.
If you don’t care about how much your boat weighs, things open up a little more.
The Old Town Discovery and Guide series both are plenty durable, just heavy. Of course aluminum canoes still work, but they are heavy, can get dangerously hot to the touch and are noisier than most people seeking tranquility on a river would like.
On the solo canoe side, surprisingly, you have more options, but only in the diversity of names. There are just far fewer solo boats around.
So while you might find a Wenonah Vagabond or Wilderness or Argosy, there are many fewer of them out there than there are the once-popular tandems. NovaCraft makes the Fox and the SuperNova.
Esquif has the Echo. Northstar makes the Phoenix out of IXP, the aforementioned Inegra-blend construction.
Bell made the Wildfire, which was later renamed the Yellowstone Solo when they made it out of Royalex.
The list goes on and on. But as I said, although there are more model names, there were fewer made of each model.
In West Michigan, we are learning, the solo boat you buy might just be the one that’s only 4 hours away instead of 12 hours away — at least until the one you want pops up closer.
Rigging for rivers
Those who have followed my canoeing insanity over the last year know that I’m still learning a lot about this. The first thing I have to tell you is that no matter how good you think you are, you can still go for a swim if you’re not paying attention or are trying to do things that are beyond your skills or are just not possible — things like trying to paddle under a branch that’s too low when there’s plenty of wide-open river you could paddle instead. Don’t ask me how I know. The point is, wear your lifejacket, especially on our rockier rivers.
Everyone thinks they can swim, but a bonk on the head from a rock could leave you relying on your PFD.
You should also have “painters” on your river boat. These lines are for landing your boat or lining it through shallow rapids.
They can also help you grab your boat if you flip and it’s getting away from you.
A painter should be 10 to 15 feet long. I make mine long because I know there are some significant gravel spots in our streams, especially this summer.
Tie your painters on with double bowline knots and then lash them down to your grab handles with bungee-ball fasteners.
Dry bags are also a good idea, particularly in our shoulder seasons. A dry change of clothes can be the difference between you and hypothermia. Make sure to snap your dry bag to a thwart or the yoke of your canoe so that it doesn’t take off when you flip the boat.
Paddles
Paddle design is more involved than you know, but here’s the rough information: The faster the river, the bigger your paddle should be.
You want to be able to grab more water if the trouble comes faster. Of course, part B to that is that our fastest rivers are also our shallowest, so the plastic “whitewater” paddles will often do just fine.
Carry a spare paddle at all times and lash it down with a gear tie — these are over-sized twist ties that are great for lashing paddles, fishing rods and other loose items in the canoe.
Rules
Finally, remember to respect private property and to obtain float permits for the stretches of the Pere Marquette and the Pine rivers that require them.
Finally, clean up after yourself and others. It’s really easy to grab an empty can or bottle while it’s floating, but not so easy to retrieve them once they sink. The same goes for those blue plastic worm containers.
We are blessed with world-class touring rivers in this area, let’s keep them world-class by keeping them clean.