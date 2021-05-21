The lower Pere Marquette has always called to me. There’s something about 13 miles of river nearly inaccessible by road that has a wild character.
Last Sunday morning, I awoke early to find myself with some free time and I just drove to Scottville and went for it.
What I found surprised me.
The swamp?
I had been downstream of Scottville once before with Lance Christensen. We went just past the area known as “Snaggy Bend,” a public land parcel that attracts salmon anglers and, as the name implies, snaggers. When Lance and I motored downstream and encountered lowland marsh years ago, I expected that the stretch between Scottville and Ludington would be more of the same. I expected a grassy marsh for much of the stretch. In fact, it was not. It was wooded bottomland shaded by big oaks, maples and, in a few select spots, hemlocks and cedars. This forest type was pleasing to me as I saw more wood ducks and deer than I’ve seen on any paddle yet this spring.
Deer were literally around every corner. I would like to do this stretch again in the fall, maybe after the first frost, so that I can get a look at the headgear on some of those bucks!
According to my GPS, in the first hour I was making almost 3.5 mph just paddling at a moderate, comfortable rate. I used my ottertail paddle the entire trip, as I didn’t encounter any rocks. An ottertail paddle is a light, quiet paddle that’s fun for solo canoeing for a couple of reasons. First, it allows you to paddle almost silently while still moving a similar amount of water to a Beavertail paddle — this quiet paddle was key to my wildlife watching fun. The second thing about an ottertail paddle is that it is less taxing over the long haul because it’s lighter and the length of the blade makes correction strokes more efficient. Who doesn’t want a quiet, efficient paddle? I got mine from RedTail paddles in Ontario, but there are several companies out there making them.
Wildlife
Deer and deer and more deer are the first thing you notice about this paddle. They were quite literally around every bend. Wood ducks were my loud, squeaky companions for almost the entire length of this paddle. The most stunning sight, though, was when I saved a wood duck’s life. I watched a red-shouldered hawk drop out of a tree on the right side of the river and start to dive on a drake wood duck. But the wood duck caught sight of me and took off about the same time, this led to one of those mental photographs I’ll carry with me for the rest of my life — a pair of wood ducks taking off while the wingspan of a hawk trying to pull out of a dive filled the narrow channel of sky between the trees — I really have to start wearing a GoPro to capture some of the moments on these adventures.
A decision
The river actually splits about an hour downstream of Scottville. It splits earlier, but those branches are obviously impassable as you can see several blowdowns blocking them. The split that’s roughly 3.5 miles west of Scottville is more obvious. I took the southern channel and it worked out pretty well. I have since been told that the northern route may have more water than the route I took. I can’t speak to what hazards are on the northern route, but I had heard for years that paddling this stretch can take anywhere from four hours to 11 hours depending upon what you encounter for blowdowns and shallows. I’m happy to report that four hours was just about right for the southern route, at least at the current flow.
How do you find the right route? I was looking for the southern route and I just kept my eyes open for evidence that chainsaws had been through ahead of me.
Rollway
The old rollway on the north side of the river is a sight to behold. This vertical bank is quite a drop and is marked by dozens of swallow nests burrowed into the bank. I can’t say whether they are cliff swallows or bank swallows, but there are dozens. I’d imagine that their mosquito eating will be a welcome relief to any who try this stretch in the peak biting-bug months.
The obstacle course begins
One of the properties spoken of in hushed tones along the river is the “Scent-Lok property.” From my seat in the boat it didn’t appear that much different than the surrounding properties, but I mention it because that’s where I hit the first blowdown of the trip. It was a stout log absolutely covered in poison ivy vines. So while I’d normally climb up on a log and pull the boat over, I exited the driver and dragged around this time.
After that log, I expected more, but I was able to navigate for miles without exiting the boat again. However, that wasn’t the end of the obstacles and I would guess that the paddling will get more difficult this summer as the half-dozen times I had to scooch over a just-submerged log or shallow sand will multiply if the river falls even one inch this summer.
Turned around
I had my GPS with me and I used my OnX Hunt app to track my progress. I didn’t have to look at it for navigation because I was just following the river, but I would strongly suggest carrying a GPS or using a phone app like this for this trip. If you have an issue and have to bushwhack your way out, it would be extremely helpful. Keep in mind, this stretch is predominantly private land, so you shouldn’t exit your boat unless you are in an emergency. The one time I was tempted to look at my GPS, though was when I encountered a 180-degree turn that I’m certain had me paddling back to the east. I waited for a big bend back to the west, but it never came. It was just one of those situations where your mind plays tricks on you. I can absolutely tell where it was on the GPS track that my phone saved, though.
A nervous mile
The last mile before the two branches re-joined was a little bit nerve-wracking for me. The river did slip into somewhat open marshlands here and the shallows became more frequent. Although I was dressed for it, I did not want to get out and drag the boat. Luckily, I didn’t have to. When I got down to the confluence of the two branches and the river became appreciably wider and deeper, I breathed a sigh of relief. It was here I encountered an animal I never laid eyes on, but it broke more branches and was much louder in leaving than any herd of deer I encountered on the rest of the trip. It would have been nice to see a bear, but saying that, it’s a much different thing to see a bear on a high riverbank in a wide river with good flow than it is to see a bear when you’re nearly beached in a narrow shallow spot in the river. Sometimes you’re better off just hearing branches breaking.
The home stretch
Back in the big channel of the river, I was back to enjoying scenery. There are more high bank areas in this stretch before the river gives way to what we know as the Pere Marquette marsh area that extends from the expressway down to Pere Marquette Highway. Here I saw a few other species — wood ducks were replaced by blue-winged teal and mallards and the red-shouldered hawks were replaced by eagles. There were also many blue herons using the marsh when I got there.
Totals
In all, it took me four hours to paddle this stretch. When I called home to arrange a pickup, I couldn’t remember how long it took me to paddle back down from the expressway to the DNR launch on Pere Marquette Highway. The answer is an hour, and that’s using one of the shortcuts across a long oxbow. Last year I paddled this shortcut but this year I had to drag it because the water has come down so much. If you stay in the water, you’re probably looking at a good four hours and 15 minutes at minimum. But as I said, if the water levels drop more, there will be more obstacles to contend with. Make sure you have plenty of daylight.