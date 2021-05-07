From a time that I was very small, I was always captivated by pike and stories of big ones. My parents owned a cottage near Stockbridge, and it had frontage on a creek that flowed out of a lake that was reputedly “full of pike.” Mr. Grogan, the neighbor, had a big pike skull nailed to the wall of his barn. Dad and his friend Caron Rice would spend their lunch hours chasing pike on the Rouge River near Northville — I always got to hear about this when I was very young, but when we went on weekends, we never could elbow in to wet a line nor catch any pike.
My childhood friend Jim Parker died last month, and I’ll always remember the solo fishing trip we took together on the lake near our cottage. We had to row my dad’s jonboat a mile upstream to get to the lake. It was a windy day and if you’ve been in a flat-bottom boat in the wind, you know you’re going to get pushed around. We cast Rat-L-Traps and Johnson’s Silver Minnows and spinners and spinnerbaits and had no luck. I was on the oars when Jimmy put on a little red-and-white Dardevle and cast it out and tried something new. We had heard about counting down lures. So he cast out and counted and sure enough he hooked into what, to us, was a monster pike. It wasn’t really a monster, but it was 26 inches long and was all two boys in a rowboat with no pliers could handle. Jimmy kept the fish, and I remember his mom was going to cook it up for them.
To me, pike are beautiful. That bullet shape, the mean-looking face, toothy mouth, the way they blend into their surroundings and their blinding speed all make them a fish to be admired.
They are also fairly mild-tasting and taste great when prepared properly. Some people even rank them above walleye.
Of course, they aren’t always a welcome presence, particularly when they’re grabbing perch off your line or stealing your expensive lures intended for other species. They can be slimy and smelly and they are bony as well.
But on balance, they’re an attractive fishing option to me any time of the year.
Here are some tips on where and how to find northerns.
Where to fish
Pike are everywhere. Every puddle and crick and marsh and lake has some pike if you look hard enough. If you want a trophy, though, look for bigger waters. Pere Marquette Lake, Pentwater Lake and Manistee Lake all have trophy potential because of their connection with Lake Michigan. Hamlin has a reputation for producing hammer handles, but there are still a lot of nice pike in that lake if you know where to look.
But if I was after pike, I would probably focus for the next five years on the rivermouth lakes. Pike are prodigious spawners and when you give them an extra hundred acres of swamp, they’re going to use it. So every rivermouth lake from Arcadia Lake down to Muskegon Lake is going to be even more full of pike than normal. In about five years, you’ll start to see really good numbers of big ones.
Where do I look on a given lake? I start near their spawning grounds, which are marshy areas, and move out to the first good dropoff. Remember that this time of year there are plenty of bass and panfish cruising the waters 8 feet deep or less, so the pike are going to be close to them. As weeds develop, you’ll want to work both the shallow edge and the deep edge of the weedlines. Pike are first and foremost ambush predators, so wherever you find them, they will be close to some type of cover. That could be weeds, logs, rocks, deep water or a current seam. But at this time of year, they’re fanning out from their spawning grounds, so start there and work your way out to deeper waters.
Although I know they are deeper at certain times a year, the deepest I’ll fish for them in the open-water months is about 12 feet down. You might catch me trolling or casting deeper water for them in August or September, but I won’t have anything running deeper than probably 8 feet — and I’ll fish much shallower in low-light conditions.
Gear
Back when I was a kid, a 6-foot-6 spinning rod and 2000-series reel was the state-of-the art for pike fishing. Today most people prefer a slightly longer rod and baitcasting gear — at least I do. It really depends on your style of fishing. I like to throw bigger musky-style lures whenever I can, so I like a stiffer rod and superline that’s 50-pound-test or better. The pound rating isn’t for the fish, but for shock resistance when you are casting and have a backlash with a big lure. Heavier superline handles better on baitcasting reels than the light stuff does. If you’re sticking with spinning gear, the sizes above still work, and I recommend 12-pound-test line and a six-inch leader. I like solid-wire leaders these days because they impart more action into jerkbaits than the multi-strand variety does. They also hold up better to repeated casting with heavy lures.
Of course you absolutely need a set of needle-nose pliers for pike fishing. Getting those hooks out can be treacherous. I rarely choose to net a pike, though. It’s much safer for you and the fish to just grab the lure with your pliers and let the fish shake themselves off.
I always touch up all my hooks with a hook sharpener when I’m pike fishing. You just catch so many more fish with sharp hooks than with dull ones.
You’ll also want a tape measure or some length markings on your boat. It’s nice to get a quick measure of your pike.
Lures
At this time of year, you can’t beat a jerkbait. That could be anything from a size 12 Rapala Husky Jerk up to a Storm Flatstick. The slashing, stop-and-go action of a jerkbait just drives a pike nuts. They like nothing better than to pick the injured fish out of a school and by fishing a jerkbait in this way, you’re serving it up to them just as they like it.
When it comes to color, I’m partial to metallics in clear water and neons in stained water. I like black bars for contrast — most young fish have some kind of bars on them, which are called “parr marks” and I like to think pike identify with these.
As the water warms up and the weeds develop, you can go to more steady retrieves, but never forget to add a pause about 10 feet away from the boat. Pike just can’t resist that pause.
Good lures for warmer water include in-line spinners and spinnerbaits. I’m a big fan of contrasting skirt and blade colors on my spinners and spinnerbaits.
Soft plastics can also work for pike, particularly big hollow-body shad-tailed swimbaits. These provide a way to snake a lure through reeds, which was my dad’s favorite place to chase pike. He used to say “look for the stickups.”
Another good soft-plastic for pike is a Sluggo or Fluke. These are just semi-buoyant straight minnow bodies with a single hook rigged weedless. Sometimes they are rigged with a nail in the head for some weight. They are retrieved just like a jerk bait or walk-the-dog topwater.
I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention “plugs” and topwaters. Plugs are baits like the Heddon Lucky 13, the South Bend Bass-Oreno and the Shakespeare Swimming Mouse (later called the Creek Chub Swimming Mouse.) Plugs should be retrieved slowly and stopped often. It’s hard for pike to resist the wiggle of these lures, particularly when they’re just bulging under the surface of the water.
Whatever lures you use, make sure to touch up your hooks after every fish. Pike thrash about so wildly that they get off the hook unless your hooks are sticky-sharp.