WALKERVILLE — Pentwater has repeatedly showed its mettle during its unbeaten run to date through the West Michigan D League, but Saturday’s 47-45 double overtime win at Walkerville might have been its most impressive example.

The Falcons, minus two starters including point guard Tyler Plummer-Eisenlohr due to illness, overcame a solid shooting night from the Wildcats to sneak away with the victory on the Wildcats’ homecoming.

