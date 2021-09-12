MARION — Pentwater’s boys cross country team edged Coleman and LeRoy Pine River for second place in the team standings for the 5,000-meter race at the Marion Steeplechase.
Gaylord North Trails, a homeschool team, won both the boys and girls events. Pentwater’s boys were led by Abe VanDuinen as he finished fifth with a time of 19:45.59.
North Trails also won the two-mile course while Pentwater was fifth for the boys. Farwell’s girls won the two-mile with Pentwater eighth.
Boys team 5,000 meters: Gaylord North Trails 9, Pentwater 24, Coleman 26, LeRoy Pine River 27, Evart 34, Marion 55, Farwell 56.
Pentwater boys: 5-Abe VanDuinen, 19:45.59. 9-Mitchel Daniels, 21:12.61. 10-James Davis, 21:36.41.
Boys team 2 miles: Gaylord North Trails 9, LeRoy Pine River 18, Lake City 21, Coleman 33, Pentwater 47, Evart 48, Marion 55
Pentwater boys: 13-Eli Powers, 15:20.49. 19-Campbell Miller, 15:58.78. 22-Shane Roberts, 17:49.50. 24-Jack Roberts, 18:07.31.
Girls team 5,00 meters: Gaylord North Trails 11, LeRoy Pine River 16, Farwell 22, Coleman 37, Pentwater 38, Evart 43.
Pentwater girls: 11-Anna VanDuinen, 28:55.70. 13-Emily Schwarz, 30:46.65. 14-Abby Hughes, 31:37.37.
Girls team 2 miles: Farwell 14, Lake City 26, LeRoy Pine River 26, Gaylord North Trails 28, Fife Lake Forest Area 39, Marion 44, Evart 59, Pentwater 63.
Pentwater girls: 22-Ireland Breitner, 22:14.35. 23-Evalena Jeruzal, 22:26.76. 24-Mackenna Hasil, 24:05.01.