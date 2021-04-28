BRETHREN — Pentwater’s boys track and field team was runner-up to Marion at the Western Michigan D League meet hosted by Brethren Wednesday afternoon.
The Eagles swept the top honors in both the boys and the girls. For the boys, Manistee Catholic was third with Mason County Eastern fifth. In the girls standings, Eastern was third with the Sabers fifth and the Falcons eighth.
The Sabers’ boys were led by Mateo Barnett as he won the 100, 200, 400 and 800-meter dashes. Henry Hybza finished third in the 1,600 and second in the 3,200. Justin Stickney took second in the shot put and discus. Lee Pizana finished third in the pole vault.
Pentwater’s Khole Hofmann led the Falcons’ effort. He was the runner-up in the 200. He also led a 1-2 effort in the 110-meter hurdles with Ethan Wilkinson taking second. Hofmann won the 300 hurdles and the long jump. Jack Stoneman won the shot put.
“We were thrilled to come away with a second place. I wanted to see how many points we could put up,” Pentwater coach Erika Fatura said. “It was super fun. The kids were putting up points on the board. It’s exciting to see the kids try some different things and have some success.”
The Falcons’ 400-meter relay team of Mitchel Daniels, James Davis, Zachary Schwarz and Jordan Bales were third. Daniels, Bales and Davis teamed with Abie VanDuinen to win the 3,200-meter relay.
Eastern’s boys were paced by Eli Shoup who was second in the high jump and third in the 3,200 and 300 hurdles. The 1,600-meter relay team of Nathan Wing, Neal Stewart, Raul Hernandez and Trevor Stimes were second. Hernandez won the pole vault.
Eastern got a victories from Hillary Howe in the 200 and Olivia Wing in the 100 and 300 hurdles as did Kennady Tyler in the pole vault. Corinna Hernandez was second in the shot put and the discus. Howe was also second in the long jump.
The Cardinals also had its 400-meter relay team of Deanna Codman, Kaela Blais, Mara Kaier and Hernandez finish third.
Manistee Catholic’s girls were led by Leah Stickney, who took second in the 800. Kaitlyn Duke finished third in the 300 hurdles. Josie Ziehm took second in the high jump.