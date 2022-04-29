BLANCHARD — Pentwater's boys track team was the runner-up at the Mustang Invitational Friday hosted by Blanchard Montabella, and Manistee Catholic's girls track team was third.
The Falcons' boys scored 97 points, edging the host Mustangs by one point. Marion won with 138 points. Manistee Catholic finished sixth out of eight schools.
Pentwater's girls were eighth in the eight-team girls standings. Marion won the girls meet with 123 points. Lakeview was six points better than the Sabers.
"We were definitely missing a few athletes, but the ones we had went neck-and-neck with Montabella," said Pentwater coach Erika Fatura of her boys team. "It all came down to the (1,600-meter relay), and we knew we needed to finish fourth… To come in second, it shows we were all working hard."
Jack Stoneman won the shot put (42 feet, 1 1/2 inches) and he was the runner-up in the discus (105-6). Reydyn Hugo was the runner-up in the long jump (17-6) with Kaleb Brown third (17-5). Hugo was also sixth in the 200 (25.71).
Mitchel Daniels won the 3,200-meter run (10:57.74) and was fourth in the 1,600 (5:13.36). Lane Rood finished fifth in the 100 (12.92). Abe VanDuinen was third in the 1,600 (5:00.38) and fourth in the 800 (2:28.09).
The 400 relay team of Hugo and Rood with Logan Fatura and Ben Merten was second. Fatura and Brown ran with Jonny Arnouts and Trey Johnson to finish sixth in the 800 relay. The 3,200 relay team of Daniels and VanDuinen with Leonardo Lozano and Eli Powers was second in the 3,200 relay. Powers, Arnouts, Brown and Matthew Green was fourth in the 1,600 relay.
The Manistee Catholic boys team was led by Keeton Capling finishing second in the 100 meters (12.42) and the 200 (24.96).
Peter Hybza took second in the 3,200 (12:24.98) and Eddie Dutkavich was third in the shot put (38-3 1/2).
Nick Sturgeon was sixth in the 110 hurdles (19.90) and fourth in the 300 hurdles (48.68). Andrew Potter was sixth in the 300 hurdles (50.39). Gabe Gunia was fifth in the high jump (5-2).
The 800 relay team of Sturgeon, Capling, Potter and Dutkavich was third (1:42.87). Capling, Dutkavich, Potter and Gunia took third in the 400 relay (49.54).
Grace Kidd was a double winner for the Sabers' girls team, taking first in the 100 meters (14.06) and the 200 (28.91). She was also second in the 400 with a new personal record (1:05.30).
Also finishing first for the Sabers was Lauren Niedzielski in the 1,600 meters (6:23.37).
Elizbeth Logan was second in the 1,600 (6:55.38), Niedzielski took second in the 3,200 (13:23.66) and Leah Stickney finished second in the shot put (28 feet 10 inches).
Stickney also finished fourth in the 800 (3:03.50) and fifth in the discus (69-8). Logan took fourth in the 3,200 (14:50.93). Kaitlyn Duke finished fourth in the 300 hurdles (1:07.33).
Emily Schwarz set a new Pentwater school record in the high jump (5-0), breaking a mark she tied last season with Megan Silvers from 2010. The previous record was 4-8.
Anna VanDuinen was third in the 3,200 (13:24.80) and discus (74-10). Madelyn Green was third in the high jump (4-2). Lauren Davis was third in the long jump (13-6.5).
The 400 relay team of \Davis, Green, VanDuinen and Schwarz was fifth (1:03.53).