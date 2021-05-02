FRANKENMUTH — Pentwater's golf team traveled across the state to compete in the Frankenmuth Invitational hosted at The Fortress Friday afternoon.
"The Fortress is a new course in the rotation for state finals, so it was filled with many new and future state hopefuls," said Pentwater coach Alicia Kolenda.
The Falcons scored a 410 as a team and finished 11th in the 15-team field. Pentwater was led by Drew Kolenda with a 93, and he was 13 shots behind the medalist.
Mike Carlson scored a 102, Ali Kolenda had a 106 and Hunter Cornelisse shot a 108 to round out Pentwater's score. Nathan Macher scored a 121.